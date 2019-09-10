County Scoring Leaders
Name, school;TDs;FGs;PATs;2pt;Total
Mark Brownlee, Central;10;0;0;0;60
Caid Lacey, Northridge;6;0;0;0;36
Derrick Wood, Memorial;5;0;0;0;0;30
Jaden Miller, NorthWood;5;0;0;0;30
Breckin Judd, Northridge;4;0;0;0;24
Nolin Sharick, Fairfield;2;0;0;1;20
Clay Campbell, Jimtown;3;0;0;0;18
Ariel De Le Paz, Concord;0;3;9;0;18
Carter Neveraski, Concord;3;0;0;0;18
Amarion Moore, Concord;3;0;0;0;0;18
Cameron Graber, Northridge;0;1;12;0;15
Elijah Harris, Central;0;1;12;0;15
Dominic Crowder, Northridge;2;0;0;0;12
Dominic Davis, Central;2;0;0;0;12
Ethan Devol, Jimtown;2;0;0;0;12
Bryant Grewe, Goshen;2;0;0;0;12
Tyren Mason, Memorial;2;0;0;0;12
Nate Newcomer, NorthWood;2;0;0;0;12
Breydan Weston; Memorial;2;0;0;0;12
Area Scoring Leaders
Name, school;TDs;FGs;PATs;2pt;Total
Camryn Holbrook, Lakeland;3;0;0;3;24
Ethan Garza, Wawasee;2;0;0;0;12
Nathan Grossman, Lakeland;2;0;0;0;12
Tristin Ritchie, Lakeland;2;0;0;0;12
Parker Young, Wawasee;2;0;0;0;12
