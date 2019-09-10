County Scoring Leaders

Name, school;TDs;FGs;PATs;2pt;Total

Mark Brownlee, Central;10;0;0;0;60

Caid Lacey, Northridge;6;0;0;0;36

Derrick Wood, Memorial;5;0;0;0;0;30

Jaden Miller, NorthWood;5;0;0;0;30

Breckin Judd, Northridge;4;0;0;0;24

Nolin Sharick, Fairfield;2;0;0;1;20

Clay Campbell, Jimtown;3;0;0;0;18

Ariel De Le Paz, Concord;0;3;9;0;18

Carter Neveraski, Concord;3;0;0;0;18

Amarion Moore, Concord;3;0;0;0;0;18

Cameron Graber, Northridge;0;1;12;0;15

Elijah Harris, Central;0;1;12;0;15

Dominic Crowder, Northridge;2;0;0;0;12

Dominic Davis, Central;2;0;0;0;12

Ethan Devol, Jimtown;2;0;0;0;12

Bryant Grewe, Goshen;2;0;0;0;12

Tyren Mason, Memorial;2;0;0;0;12

Nate Newcomer, NorthWood;2;0;0;0;12

Breydan Weston; Memorial;2;0;0;0;12

Area Scoring Leaders

Name, school;TDs;FGs;PATs;2pt;Total

Camryn Holbrook, Lakeland;3;0;0;3;24

Ethan Garza, Wawasee;2;0;0;0;12

Nathan Grossman, Lakeland;2;0;0;0;12

Tristin Ritchie, Lakeland;2;0;0;0;12

Parker Young, Wawasee;2;0;0;0;12

