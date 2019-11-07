The Northeast Corner Conference has announced all-league teams in three fall sports — volleyball, girls soccer and boys soccer.
The Fairfield Falcons had three players selected to the all-NECC volleyball squad, Westview two, Lakeland and West Noble one apiece.
Brea Garber, Madeline Gawthrop and Madisyn Settle represented Fairfield; Payton May and Gloria Miller Westview, Bailey Hartsough Lakeland and Kristina Teel West Noble.
Other first-team selections were Emma Archbold, Sami Lee, Ally Lorntz, Ashlyn Meyer and Cait Snyder of Angola; Samantha Brumbaugh of Central Noble, Mallory Sphar of Churubusco, Emma Hirchak, Morgan Ostrowski and Logan Smith of Garrett and Morgan Bachelor of Prairie Heights.
Honorable mention choices were Sydney Stutsman of Fairfield, Jenna Hutsell of West Noble, Autumn Cockroft of Angola, Kylie Urso of Central Noble, Melanie Geiger of Churubusco, Paige Franz and Eleanor Neuman of Eastside, Emily Behrman of Fremont, Kali Aaron and Amy German of Prairie Heights.
Angola posted a 10-0 record in the conference and also won the league tourney. Garrett finished 9-1, Fairfield 8-2 (tourney runner-up), Central Noble 7-3, Churubusco 5-5, Prairie Heights 5-5, Lakeland 4-6, Westview 4-6, West Noble 3-8, Fremont 1-9 and Eastside 0-1.
GIRLS SOCCER
Jodi Hostetler, Julie Miller and Ashley Mullett of Westview; Hailey Alleshouse, Kylee Palmer and Keirstin Roose of Lakeland and Neyda Macias and Sherlyn Torres of West Noble were all named to the first team.
Also named to the squad were Emily McKinley of Angola, Madison Bremer of Central Noble, Ella Baver and Macy Newman of Garrett.
Honorable mention selections were Isabelle Helmuth, Paige Riegsecker and Paige Schwartz of Westview, Alondra Sosa of West Noble, Madison Kiel, Brooklyn Olinger and Destin Ratacjzak of Lakeland; Maddie Dailey and Sarah McKinley of Angola, Shelby McClelland and Jocelyn Winebrenner of Central Noble.
BOYS SOCCER
Earning first-team honors were Blake Egli, Jack McCoy, Austin Yoder and Jadon Yoder of Westview; Cody Miller and Eduardo Monotya of Lakeland, Juan Calvo, Ricardo Flores, Eric Galarza, Nestor Gutierrez, Julio Macias and Henry Torres of West Noble.
Others were Bryce Dailey of Angola, Aidan Dreibelbis and Austin Kugler of Central Noble, Noah Johnson of Eastside, Creigh Dickerson, Kenna Kennedy and Zak Klopfenstein of Garrett.
Honorable mention honors were to Dylan Raymond of Lakeland, Baltazar Guzman and Alex Ramirez of West Noble, Isaac Fuentes and Jayden Nafziger of Angola, Ryan Schroeder and Rece Vice of Eastside, Jaiden Baker and Chayse Hulbert of Garrett, Austin Helmick of Prairie Heights.
