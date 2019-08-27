LIGONIER — A new housing development is under way to add needed homes to this community.
Shortly after city officials approved the subdivision plan in March, Granite Ridge, a home building company in Fort Wayne, was consulted, resulting in the purchase of 24 acres of farmland on the west side of Ligonier by the company.
Currently, Granite Ridge is in the process of working on infrastructure, after starting the project in July.
The housing development will join the already established Park Meadow housing community.
According to Ligonier Building Inspector Earle Franklin, the city was out of building lots, which was inhibiting Ligonier’s growth.
“We were in dire need of building lots. I had people calling me all the time looking for lots. So, this development will be a big, big plus for us,” Franklin said.
Franklin also mentioned that as Ligonier continues transforming into an industrial city, the need for adequate housing is greater. According to Franklin, there are many workers who commute long distances to the city and more local houses will be more convenient and easier for those who now commute.
Kathy Hartman of Granite Ridge Builders said the company has high hopes for the Ligonier project.
The homes, which will primarily be ranch- and two-story style homes, will cost from $190,000 to $350,000, with federal loans available to help low- to moderate-income families.
Hartman expects the houses to appeal to a variety of potential buyers.
According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the median income in Ligonier is around $50,000.
The city has a population of 4,375, according to the Census Bureau, and 8.6 percent of the residents are at or below the poverty level. The median home price in Ligonier is $80,900.
In addition to adhering to people’s financial capabilities, Hartman noted that Granite Ridge allows buyers to choose the home’s floor plan in addition to designing various aspects of the house.
At least one city resident is skeptical about the houses appealing to people within the community and surrounding areas.
Jim Rickey, a 30-year Ligonier resident, noted, “It’s going to be tough to sell these homes here, especially for the prices they are asking. They are not going to reach 60, let alone 30.”
Despite what community residents like Rickey have said, Hartman and the Granite Ridge builders still hold high expectations for the new home development plan.
“We’re looking forward to continuing this project here,” Hartman said.
