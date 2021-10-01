'You've got to find this lady': Good Samaritan, crash victim reunite

Caden Owsley, left, gets a hug from Tonya Curran after Curran surprised Owsley ahead of the Lakeland football game against Garrett on Sept. 10 at Lakeland High School in LaGrange. Curran, from Lakewood, Colorado, called 911 when Owsley was in a car accident in Colorado in 2020, which left him paralyzed from the sternum-down. The football game took place exactly one year after the accident occured.