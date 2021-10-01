'You've got to find this lady': Good Samaritan, crash victim reunite

LAGRANGE — It was supposed to be the start of a fun-filled weekend for Tony Curran and her family.
The Lakewood, Colorado native was driving with her husband, Mike, and three kids from their home to McConaughy Lake in western Nebraska. They were in the far-right lane, with a pickup truck next to them in the left lane.
Then the truck ran over grooves in the middle of the road, flipped multiple times and ended up on the side of the road.
“It was pretty horrific to witness,” Tonya said.
The accident occurred on Sept. 10, 2020.
On Sept. 10, 2021, Curran was reunited with the passenger of the truck — Howe native and 2019 Lakeland High School graduate, Caden Owsley. It was an emotional endnote to a year-long journey — and the beginning of a friendship between two families.
THE ACCIDENT
Caden and his friend, Atticus Klopfenstein, were reaching the end of an extended hunting trip in Colorado. The two friends had driven from LaGrange out to an area in western Colorado on Aug. 31, spending nine days hunting before deciding to come home on Sept. 10.
The two grabbed lunch at a Subway around noon.
“The last thing I remember was stopping to get lunch, which was about two hours before the accident,” Caden said.
The accident happened on I-76 near the Colorado-Nebraska state line. The truck flipped numerous times before settling off the side of the road.
Tonya and Mike immediately pulled over to help. They didn’t realize Caden and Atticus had been ejected from the truck until they were closer to the vehicle. Neither Caden or Atticus had been wearing their seat belts, according to a police report.
Mike ran over to Atticus, while Tonya went toward Caden. Tonya called 911.
“There’s no way — no way — I would’ve just drove on by,” Tonya said. “I knew that, once we got there, that those were someone’s children or someone’s husband potentially. I didn’t know at the time, but I was not leaving those boys. I never left Caden.”
Tonya and Mike waited for the paramedics to arrive.
“I just tried to stay calm, first of all,” Tonya said. “Very hard to do because it seemed like — which I knew it wasn’t — but it seemed like forever for the paramedics to arrive. The whole time I was on the phone with the 911 dispatcher, just comforting Caden as the 911 dispatcher is trying to keep me calm. That’s when I was telling Caden it was going to be OK and that he was going to get through this.”
The emergency crews arrived. Tonya and Mike then had to answer questions to the police for an accident report.
There were a lot of cactuses on the side of the road where the truck, Caden and Atticus had landed. Tonya and Mike didn’t even notice that until filing the police report, where they spent just as much time pulling pieces of cactus out of their feet as they did talking to the authorities.
“We did try to still make the most of our weekend,” Tonya said. “We still ended up going to McConaughy, but it was pretty traumatizing for myself, as an adult, and for my children, who were in the vehicle. They were there and watched it all. It was pretty hard for them.”
THE RECOVERY
It was 11:15 p.m. ET when Caden’s mom, Shay, received a phone call from a Colorado phone number.
“We had just laid down in bed and my phone rang, and normally I won’t answer it,” said Shay, talking about her and her husband, Russell. “But I saw it was a Colorado number, so I answered and it was the victim’s advocate calling to tell us that … (Caden) had been in a very bad accident, she couldn’t go into details and that she needed me to call Swedish Medical Center in Denver, Colorado right away.”
Russell immediately contacted Atticus’s family as well to let them know what was going on. The Owsley’s then tried to get the first flight out of Indiana to Denver.
It wasn’t just a scary situation for Caden’s parents, but for his whole family as well.
“Shortly after my parents got the call, I was in bed and they woke us up,” Caden’s younger brother, Noah, said. “They had told us what had happened and I was honestly scared. I was really nervous what was going to happen to him and what was going to happen when he was to come home.”
Caden’s injuries from the crash were extensive: a broken neck, his cervical cord was under pressure, a C-7 fracture in his neck, bruised lungs, a rib fracture, a grade-four bleeding spleen, a laceration to his kidney, bruising of his pancreas, a pelvic fracture and a broken femur.
Atticus suffered major injuries as well, including brain damage and multiple fractures, but they weren’t as severe as Caden’s. He has since made a full recovery, according to Shay.
Caden did not have the same fortune as Atticus. He became paralyzed from the sternum-down due to his injuries.
“When I woke up, I was situationally aware,” Caden said. “I knew I was in the hospital. I knew the last place I was at was on my way home, so it kind of clicked that there was an accident and that something had happened. My first questions were, ‘How far did we make it and where am I at?’”
Caden spent 13 days in the intensive care unit, then another 12 in the multi-trauma unit. After a month in the hospital, Caden went straight into a rehabilitation facility in Colorado for 60 days, re-learning how to live without the use of his legs.
“I guess during those 60 days, it was a constant push of re-learning everything,” Caden said. “And after laying in a hospital bed for a month, completely unable to do anything for myself — once you get into rehab, you look forward to each and every day because you know you’re going to learn something new. The entire outcome of it was to be completely independent once again.”
While out in Colorado, Shay and Russell received tremendous support from the LaGrange community and their church, the Firm Foundation Ministries in Centerville, Michigan. Someone drove their car out to them so they wouldn’t have to pay for an Uber or rental car every day, while other people cooked meals and helped get Shay and Russell’s four younger children to-and-from their various activities and sports.
“We couldn’t have done this without our community,” Shay said. “Our community was phenomenal, and we even had people in Colorado tell us that if it had happened there, the community support wouldn’t have been that great. … It was amazing. A lot of the time, the things that they did left us speechless.”
Caden finally returned home to LaGrange on Nov. 24, 2020, 75 days after the accident.
THE SEARCH
Despite not remembering anything from the crash, Caden said while in the hospital that he remembered speaking to a woman at the crash site. It was the only figment of memory from the events of that afternoon for him.
That was enough motivation for Russell and Shay to find Tonya.
“There was something constantly saying, ‘Hey, you’ve got to find this lady. You’ve got to find this lady,’” Russell said.
The process to track down the women who saved their son’s life was a difficult one. Russell spent 11 months trying to find any information on who made the 911 call. Multiple county and state authority organizations were limited in what they could say.
“I wasn’t persistent every day,” Russell said. “It was like once a month where I was trying to figure something out.”
Eventually, Russell found a Nixle report that had a journalist’s email listed. He sent the journalist an email, explaining his story and how he was trying to find this woman who helped his son. A few days later, the journalist replied, passing along information of someone who was working in the dispatch office that day. Russell then reached out to that person, who helped give him the contact information of Tonya Curran.
On Aug. 24, 2021, Russell received the contact info of Tonya.
On Aug. 26, Caden made a phone call.
“He called and said, ‘This is going to sound weird, but were you on the scene of an accident in September of last year,’” Tonya recalled. “And instantly, as you could imagine, I was emotional. I said, ‘Yes.’ And he said, ‘I was the passenger of that truck.’ … I’m not even sure how to describe it. It was a very emotional conversation. I couldn’t believe I was talking to the young man that, a year ago, I was on the side of the road with and he was fighting for his life.”
It was the end of a long search for each other from both sides.
“We later came to find out, after Shay talked to Tonya, that they had actually been trying to find answers also and nobody would tell them yes or no if Caden and Atticus had survived or where they were … she told us that it had caused a lot of trauma from witnessing it,” Russell said. “Her kids were having problems sleeping; they were having nightmares. She had a lot of sleepless nights just worrying about these two kids who were in an accident that they had just witnessed.”
THE SURPRISE
A year to the day of the accident, the Lakeland football team wanted to honor Caden by naming him an honorary captain for its game against Garrett. Caden played football and wrestled during his time at the high school, and his brother, Noah, is a sophomore on this year’s team.
Tonya saw Russell and Shay post on Facebook about the news in advance of the day and had an idea.
“(Tonya) sent me a text saying, ‘How awesome would that be if I surprised him exactly one year after,’” Shay said. “And I said, ‘That would be great.’ And then her and I just put it all together. I talked to Russell and we didn’t talk to nobody.”
The only people that knew the Curran family was coming to LaGrange that Friday were the Curran’s, Shay and Russell. Tonya, Mike and their three children drove 17 hours from Lakewood to Lakeland to be reunited with one of the two kids they helped save a year before.
Caden received an honorary jersey to a big ovation. And then, the Curran family was introduced.
The tears didn’t stop for multiple minutes.
“They got me good, there’s no doubt about that,” said Caden of the surprise. “It was, overall, just overwhelming. Just the opportunity to be out there on the field with the community support — the community support through the whole process has been absolutely phenomenal. To have the opportunity to go out there and be an honorary captain and see the community come together for something like that was amazing.
“But then, when they called them down out of the stands and they all stood up, I knew instantly who it was just because I had seen photos of her on Facebook. It was just, like, I couldn’t believe it.”
Tonya loved that her and her family being there was a surprise.
“I’m very thankful for the family,” Tonya said. “They never gave up in their search for me. There are some hard things to think about — I didn’t know if they had survived or not, number one. … but I’m very thankful for the experience I had going out and meeting them. So grateful, and he is just so inspirational.”
Three-hundred and sixty-five days later, two families had closure.
“And a new beginning of incredible friendship,” Tonya said.