The Falcon Wrestling Club brought home some state hardware last week, winning the Indiana State Wrestling Association (ISWA) Folkstyle State Championship in the medium team division. The team was comprised of wrestlers aged 8-12.
Two individual state champions were crowned for the Falcons as well in Logan Sponseller (8U age group, 45 pounds) and Tatumn Jones (12U, 108 pounds). They scored 128 team points to win the competition by 23.5.
Eight total wrestlers placed at the meet for Fairfield. Along with Sponseller and Jones, Karsten Castetter (10U, 53 pounds) and Layten Marsh (10U, 49 pounds) were third, Ellis Jones (10U, 120 pounds) and Kyler Castetter (12U, 135 pounds) both finished fourth, Parker Sponseller (10U, 49 pounds) was seventh and Brycyn Beehler (8U, 56 pounds) was eighth.
Also competing were Ayden Conrad (8U, 53 pounds), Logan Fleenor (10U, 67 pounds) and Gabe Hagar (10U, 67 pounds).
It is the first club state title in program history for Fairfield. It’s back-to-back state titles in the 8U 45-pound weight class for the team as well, as Marsh won it in 2021 to go with Logan Sponseller’s championship this year.
