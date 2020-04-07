YOUTH SPORTS: GYSO officially cancels 2020 season

GOSHEN — For the first time in its existence, the Goshen Youth Soccer Organization will not have a season.
GYSO President Geof Landis announced in a statement that the upcoming 2020 season had been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. After delaying the start of the season, Landis and the league’s board members officially canceled the season Monday afternoon.
“It is with sadness that we must cancel the 2020 GYSO season, the first time in our 36-year-old history,” Landis’ statement read. “Given the school closures and other schedule issues, there is not enough time for even an abbreviated season. Registration money will be refunded to the original form of payment as soon as possible. Sponsors will be contacted regarding refunds. Be safe and we hope to see everyone next year for the 2021 season! If you have questions, please go to the website gyso.net and click on the contact us button.”
Landis elaborated that, because of all schools being closed in the state for the rest of the year, the organization had no choice but to cancel the season. GYSO uses Goshen College for its soccer fields, and with the school shutdown for the rest of the spring, finding places to play was tough.
“We really went with what the Goshen schools were doing, and since they canceled school for the rest of this school year, and Goshen College has canceled all their classes through their midterm … it just seemed like there was no way we were going to be able to play this year,” Landis said. “We, of course, want to play soccer, but we don’t want to put anyone in danger. It was a tough decision, but it was really pretty easy in the end.
“It was one I probably knew, in my heart, we could’ve made two weeks ago, but I couldn’t bring myself to do it back then.”
GYSO was founded in 1984. Landis has served as the president for nearly 20 of those 36 years. That’s what makes the decision to cancel the season even tougher for Landis.
“We’ve had recreational youth soccer all that time,” Landis said. “It’s tough telling kids that there’s not going to be a season. That’s the hard thing. It’s another loss, right? There’s no school, you can’t see your friends, you can’t see your grandparents, and now there’s no soccer. It’s just another one on the series of losses.”
Goshen Little League, the local summer baseball and softball organization, is still planning on starting its season on May 11. No word has come down from the national Little League organization about seasons being canceled.
As of 1:15 p.m. Tuesday, Landis hadn’t heard back from any parents on the news, which he found surprising.
“I even haven’t had a parent ask how we get our money back,” Landis said. “I thought there’d be some number of them.”
With the 2020 season canceled, Landis has his eyes set on 2021.
“We look forward to 2021 and a new season,” Landis said.
