YOUTH SPORTS: Goshen Little League targets June 14 start date

GOSHEN — Goshen Little League has outlined a plan to have a season this summer.
The organization announced on its Facebook page Wednesday that the season will start on June 14. First games will be played on June 27, with the season ending on August 7. All-star and travel teams have been canceled for this season by Little League International, so all teams will play in-house.
GLL is also enacting a “no boundaries” rule, which allows kids from any area district to play baseball through GLL this summer whose season has been canceled by the COVID-19 pandemic. This includes leagues such as Fairfield and Wakarusa. Players as old as 15 years old can play this summer as well, as long as if they don’t turn 16 by the end of the year.
To accommodate the late start date, Goshen Little League will be having two new registration dates for families to sign their kids up: Saturday, May 16 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., and Thursday, May 21 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Teams will be formed in the final week of May.
It costs 50 dollars to register a player for tee-ball and rookie level teams, while it’s 75 dollars for all other teams. Companies also looking to sponsor a team for the upcoming season can contact Goshen Little League through its Facebook page.
If any parent is concerned about a player’s health, they can get a 100 percent refund by May 22.
The season is contingent on Gov. Eric Holcomb’s phased re-opening of the state going according to plan. If the state’s plan changes, so will Goshen Little League’s.
“We are going to continue to prepare for the season starting June 14,” Goshen Little League board member Tim Doyle said. “We have a lot of parents who are anxious for us to have a season, so we continued to hold out hope that we would be able to have it. We said we were going to, in one way, shape or form, do everything we could to provide a season for the kids.”
GLL Player Agent Amber Smith said extra precautions will be taken to keep players, coaches and umpires safe.
“We’re going to do what we can as far as COVID-19 precautions,” Smith said. “Realistically, baseball is a dirty sport. We’ve talked to the health department about some precautions; we’re going to have a separate area for players, we’re going to have them wash their hands before the game, sanitizer will be in the dugout, we encourage everyone to bring their own equipment.
“We’re still working out the details there, but there will be some precautions.”
Smith believes the “no boundaries” rule will help make the 2020 season a successful one for Goshen Little League.
“I feel like we’re going to gain more players than we’re going to lose because people are ready for normalcy,” Smith said. “It gives other kids a chance to play, and then it’ll help our numbers, too, because our numbers were down already because they didn’t register because of all the uncertainty. … I really feel like this is going to be a fabulous season.”
