GOSHEN — All sports have been affected by the coronavirus pandemic. This includes local youth leagues, like Goshen Youth Soccer Organization (GYSO) and Goshen Little League (GLL).
GYSO President Geof Landis said signups had already began for the league on March 1, but they suspended those in the middle of the month due to the virus. The season was expected to start April 13, but that won’t be happening.
“We know that if we can have a season, it will start in May,” Landis said. “We have not made a decision yet (if the season will happen).”
Goshen Little League has suspended all operations until May 11. Amber Smith is the Player-Agent for the organization. She helps, among other things, help put the teams together for the summer. While Smith can help assemble some of the teams, others in the league are drafted by coaches. Those have to wait until the season comes back.
“If we get to start, it’s probably going to be sped-up,” Smith said. “Have the coaches’ meetings and the draft super quickly.”
Smith said Goshen is following protocols set by Little League Baseball and Softball.
“We at Goshen Little League are definitely abiding by Little League’s advice and tentatively planning for the season to begin on May 11,” Smith said.
Landis isn’t sure if a season will be played or not. Since they’re not contracted to one specific park, their season depends on if the fields at Goshen College will be usable this spring. Landis said he would be meeting with GC officials this week to discuss the organization’s plan for using the fields this summer.
“We are fortunate in that, unlike Little League, we don’t own any property,” Landis said. “We utilize space at Goshen College, and have been there ever since we’ve been there since we started in 1984. So, we’re fortunate that we don’t have some expenses that other organizations have.”
Smith did mention GLL still has to pay for field maintenance even during the shutdown.
The program will still actually be doing their annual spring cleanup of the fields on April 11, but all other fundraisers planned for the spring had to be canceled.
“At the end of the day, financially, we’re not really sure where it’s going to put us because we incur charges to keep the park maintained, even if we don’t have a season,” Smith said. “At this point, we’re kind of like everyone else, going day-by-day. Taking it one day at a time and rolling with the punches.”
Both Landis and Smith know it’s the right decision to suspend operations right now, even if it’s a difficult choice.
“It’s hard because we want to see kids playing soccer; I mean, that’s why we do this,” Landis said. “It’s tough not knowing, but the thing is we understand it’s what we have to do right now. We don’t want to endanger a whole lot of people just because we want to play soccer. And we won’t. We’ll take guidance from the schools, from the College, from the health department and then we’ll decide what to do.”
“The biggest thing for us is to just make our community safe by doing what’s recommended,” Smith added. “People have been great; they’ve been really patient with us. They’ve been very understanding and appreciated the updates we’ve been giving them because we have been pretty transparent on our Facebook page.”
