GOSHEN — There is no denying the popularity of soccer in Goshen.
Whether it be at the youth, high school, collegiate or even semi-professional level, The Maple City has become one of the hotbeds in the state for the sport.
That’s why Revolution Soccer Training and Coerver are working together to help train kids of all ages in the sport of soccer. The two companies just finished its first week-long youth camp Friday afternoon.
“This was our first time doing this, so we didn’t expect a lot of numbers,” Coerver coach Briant Estrella said. “At the end of the day, we wanted more kids, but that’s OK. We still did it because we wanted to show the players, the kids and the community how organized we are and how professional we are. Hopefully next summer, we’ll see more kids coming in.”
Estrella was the main instructor for the camp this week, which went 9 a.m. – noon each day. They were able to play outside all-but one day, moving the camp to inside the RST building Thursday due to the weather.
“Monday was about mobility,” said Estrella, breaking down what the camp offered to its players. “Tuesday involved a lot of overlapping. Wednesday was learning about press-and-cover. Thursday, we had to move it inside because of the weather. And Friday was a fun day.”
Revolution Soccer Training, located at 402 Eisenhower Dr. N in Goshen, officially opened its doors in April 2022. One of the things that helps RST standout is the different type of technology they use. They have multiple different apparatuses they use to help develop the all-around game for players.
Looking to expand its services, RST partnered with Coerver, which is one of the world’s largest companies involved with coaching soccer. Per the Coerver website, they have had more than one million players, parents and coaches use the service across 37 countries in the last 35 years.
“We partnered with Revolution to use their technology to do both the technical components and the tactical components of the game,” Estrella said. “Coerver focuses a lot on the technical side of the game. … The biggest reason why we want to do these camps is we want to give them a professional experience. One of the things we focus on a lot is making sure they have the best experience. We can compare our camps to some of the biggest camps, where we have it set up, everything is organized and we have instructors.”
Estrella noted there was a lot of collaboration between him and RST co-executive directors Cristian Robles and Adan Corona.
“We worked a lot of hours to make sure this was the best of the best for the kids,” Estrella said. “With Coerver, we have our curriculum, but then we have to adapt it with their curriculum in order to use their technology and help grow the tactical components of the players.”
There are plans to hold more camps with the two organizations.
“In the winter, we’ll have different clinics to help with things like conditioning and other topics,” Estrella said. “We’re still going to be collaborating together to make sure we bring the best curriculum to the players. I think we have the complete package with what we can offer.”