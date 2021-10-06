NAPPANEE — After 14 years of building the NorthWood girls golf program into one of the best in the state, Adam Yoder is resigning as head coach.
Yoder told his team the news Wednesday afternoon.
“The reality is that I’ve spent every Saturday from the beginning of August through the end of September or the beginning of October on the road since 2010 after (former NorthWood athletic director) Norm Sellers and I revamped how we do things schedule-wise as a program with the goal of growing into one of the state’s elite …. that’s a lot of time away from my growing family,” Yoder said. “In addition, my career change requires me to lead, and if I’m pursuing a ‘side-career’ and missing days for it, I can’t be effective, nor can I expect to be a solid model for our team leaders at CD Corp.
“That being said, I cannot thank Carl Borkholder and Dan Miller [enough] for their willingness to believe in and invest in me, as well as support my leadership of our girls golf program. I could not have asked for anything more in that regard.”
Yoder resigned as a social studies teacher at NorthWood on Aug. 10, after 17 years teaching at the school, to pursue a job in the private sector.
A RECORD OF SUCCESS
Yoder ends this stretch of his coaching career with an impressive 160-21 record in nine-hole matches. During his tenure, NorthWood made it to the state finals as a team six times, including the last four seasons. They’ve won six sectional titles as well, having won four of those in a row, too.
Along with postseason success, NorthWood also set a Northern Lakes Conference record by winning 57-straight nine-hole dual matches, stretching from the last match of the 2011 season to the end of 2019. Since 2012, NorthWood is 69-1 in nine-hole NLC dual matches. They won the conference title outright in 2013, 2015-19 and 2021, while winning shares of it in 2012 and 2014 as well.
When Yoder took over the girls golf program at NorthWood ahead of the 2008 season, the program had little history of success. Outside of Gina Yoder winning the 1988 state championship, the Panthers had little success on the links.
Spearheaded by then-junior Amy Thompson, though, NorthWood qualified for the regional in Yoder’s first season as head coach. They then qualified for regional again in 2009, with Thompson advancing to the state meet as an individual and finishing ninth.
“The biggest challenge was changing the mindset about how we approach girls golf at NorthWood HS,” said Yoder of his early seasons as coach. “These kids are athletes, and Norm and I decided to attack it that way. At that time, I had been a head coach in track and field and an assistant in football and basketball, so we both decided to treat it like one of those programs, in every facet. I can’t thank (Sellers) enough for believing in that vision and supporting it. Very few ADs have the vision and commitment that Norm had.”
Things really picked up for the program in 2013 when the team qualified for the state finals for the first time. Led by Heidi Morganthaler, Summer Stillson and Linnzie Richner, the team shot a 335 at the East Noble regional to advance to the state championship, which was held at The Legends Club in Franklin at the time.
Yoder said the key to building up the program was the time everyone put in throughout the years.
“The biggest key has been commitment from all stakeholders: our parks department, our golf course, our administration, our donors, our supporters, our families, but most importantly, our kids,” Yoder said. “We have had amazing players that had such discipline, love, and commitment to our program and this game. That’s the secret sauce.”
After 15th place finishes at state in 2013 and 2015, NorthWood found its way out of last place at state the last four seasons. The Panthers were 10th in 2018, sixth in 2019, 12th in 2020 and 13th this past weekend. Yoder credited the 2019 group’s work ethic as a reason why they achieved such high success that season.
“The 2019 seniors were not good golfers as freshmen, score-wise,” Yoder said. “But what I figured out over that 2016-17 school year was that they were as nerdy, silly, and dedicated to succeeding as I’d like to feel I am. They all worked tirelessly to grow skill-wise, strength-wise, and leadership-wise. What they were able to become is one of the greatest HS sports stories in the area in the last 20 years, in my opinion.
“I have never been as close with a group of athletes and amazed by their intelligence in all areas of life as that group. We’re all still very close to this day, and we all still just enjoy being together.”
MORE THAN RECORDS
There were countless program records set by numerous players over Yoder’s tenure. Beyond that, though, were plenty of friendships formed between Yoder and his players. It’s those things that he’ll miss the most from coaching.
“Love and family,” said Yoder is what he’ll miss most. “I’ve been around enough HS sports to know that this is a special program because of so many people and those two key things (love and family). I have no doubt that will continue under our next coach’s leadership. I can’t thank Norm and (current NorthWood athletic director Roman Smith) [enough] for having so much faith in that process and in letting us do our thing.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.