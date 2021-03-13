Benton Bucks coach David Wright took over the varsity program four years ago after six years of time as either the JV coach or an assistant coach.
According to David, the program was in a good position at that point, but he had aspirations of really taking it to new heights.
“We had to decide, as a program, which direction we wanted to go,” David said. “In home-school basketball, there’s a wide variety of competition and reasons that kids play. Some are more rec league teams and others are like the teams from Chicago, Indy, Dallas and Oklahoma City that are very competitive and ranked among the top programs in their state whether it’s home-school, public or private. … We talked as an organization and decided we had to go one way or the other; we couldn’t be both. And if we wanted to keep the kids engaged and not have them leave to public or private schools, we had to have a really competitive program.”
Since taking over, David has led the Bucks to a 132-18 record, including a 27-1 record in conference play after joining the Great Lakes Home-School Conference two seasons ago.
A big reason for all of that recent success has been due to the nucleus on the team that has been together for over half a decade, spearheaded by David’s sons, Caleb and Connor.
Caleb, a junior, and Connor, a sophomore, each started playing for the Bucks organization in elementary school, and since then both have grown into very talented players.
Both players have decorated career milestones, as they’ve each already joined the 1,000-point club. Since joining the GLHC, Caleb has won Player of the Year twice in a row, along with earning a spot on the All-Defensive Team. Connor also earned recognition for his defensive prowess, being named to the All-Defensive Second Team.
“Going into every year, we have team goals, but obviously I set some goals for myself too,” Caleb said. “So (winning Player of the Year) is something I hope I would accomplish. I was happy with that because our conference has a lot of teams, and in recent years, there’s been a lot of good players.”
BASKETBALL IN THE D.N.A.
Growing up, sports were always a normal part of Caleb and Connor’s upbringing. All of the Wright siblings have been involved with the sport of basketball in some capacity, and a lot of that comes from their father’s love for the game.
“I played in high school and really enjoyed it,” David said. “I was born and raised in Syracuse, New York, so it’s kind of one of the few places outside of Indiana where basketball is huge. So, I’ve always kind of had that passion for loving the game since I was young.”
That passion rubbed off on Caleb and Connor, so much so that they dropped baseball at young ages to pick up basketball full-time.
The dedication to the game became even more of a focal point as the Wright brothers got older. A pole barn David built himself that houses a full-sized court on the Wright’s property has been second homes for both brothers, especially Caleb.
“We spent all of our summers and most of our winters out there in that barn,” Caleb said. “That’s kind of where we really fell in love with basketball. … Being home-schooled, I usually have a lot of free time since we can finish our school on our own time. I’ve had a lot of freedom to practice, whether that’s practicing before and after school, practicing after practice. We spend six to eight hours a day sometimes (in the barn), and I think that’s what has sent my game to the next level personally.”
For David, having a chance to watch his sons grow and develop while coaching them has been the biggest reward for him.
“It really went from being a dad and getting involved with your kids to them moving along, and us seeing what might become of the Bucks,” David said. “We have a great organization, some really great assistants, and we all do our thing very well. Then being able to go on that competitive ride with your kids is really a blessing.”
ASCENSION OF THE PROGRAM
Of the four seasons that David has been varsity head coach, this one so far has been the most fruitful as far as records go.
At 35-8, Benton has won the most games in program history, and the one-two punch of Caleb and Connor are arguably the biggest reason for that. Caleb’s averaging 25.2 points per game and 6.0 assists per game, while Connor is second on the team in points behind his brother, averaging 16 PPG. He’s first on the team in rebounds per game at 7.4 per game.
The last thing left on this season’s schedule is nationals for the Bucks in Springfield, Missouri. Last season, Benton was primed to make a run at the national tournament, but missed that chance after COVID forced cancellation.
“At the beginning of the year, we watch a slideshow that showcases all the milestones we need to make to get ready for nationals,” Connor said. “(Nationals) is really what we work for all year. I think we definitely had a shot to win it last year, and I don’t see why there’s any reason we shouldn’t go for first place this year. I think we’re the best we’ve ever been.”
NEXT STOP: HIGH SCHOOL?
While being able to play for an organization that’s very competitive overall has helped Caleb and Connor continue to improve during their basketball careers, the interest they get from colleges compared to public and private high schools is truly a night and day difference.
Both brothers have hopes of playing at the collegiate level in the future and, because of that, a move to either public or private school to finish their high school careers is something they are heavily considering.
“Wherever Connor and I can go to make ourselves better as players and also have a team that’ll compete and do well is what we’re going to look into, whether that’s staying in Benton or transferring to a school,” Caleb said.
“Before this year, I’ve never really thought about going to a public school,” Connor added. “But all these guys that we’ve been playing with for the past six or seven years are all graduating, so now it’s something that’s a real possibility.”
If Caleb and Connor do decide to leave the Bucks program, David says it’ll be a bittersweet moment for him, but that knowing he has a chance to coach his younger son, Roman, in the future helps.
“If they come back, I’ll get to coach them together one more year, but if they don’t then I’ll get to actually be that dad in the stands and enjoy being a fan,” David said. “I can honestly say there are benefits to both, but I’d greatly miss coaching them just because you really get spoiled getting to spend all that time with them.”
Beyond high school, the future looks really bright for both Caleb and Connor academically and athletically.
Both of the Wright Brothers have exceptional grades to go along with high GPAs, and both have blueprints ready to what they want to study in college.
Connor has a unique love for music that takes up a large amount of his time when he’s not dribbling a basketball or writing a paper. He produces his own music, and he’s even released a few songs on SoundCloud. While it’s not something he wants to become his main occupation in the future, he plans on producing music for a long time to come.
Caleb is more of the gym rat who wants to be around the game as much as he can in the future. Because of that, he has hopes of becoming a personal trainer one day and plans on studying sports science in college.
“As you raise your kids, you want them to be passionate about something,” David said. “And it doesn’t matter what that is, whether it’s baseball, playing with the Bucks, making music or academics. I don’t know that I could have foreseen how good they’ve become at basketball, but I knew if they were really passionate, they’d be successful.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.