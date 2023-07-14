NAPPANEE — A Hall of Famer once led the NorthWood High School wrestling program. Pending school board approval on July 24, he will do it again.
Dennis “Denny” Lewis, who is in the Indiana High School Wrestling Coaches Association Hall of Fame as a wrestler and coach, was Panthers head coach 1985-2006 and is taking on that role again in 2023-24.
“I’m going to give it my best shot,” Lewis said. “I’m enthused to do it.”
Lewis was an NWHS assistant four of the last five campaigns on Nate Andrews’ staff, including 2022-23. Andrews, who is also NorthWood’s head football coach, stepped down after the season.
Never stepping away from the sport, Lewis has helped at the elementary and middle school levels and run his own camps.
“That all makes me a better coach,” said Lewis. “With the resources you have now like YouTube you can watch wrestling every day. That’s a habit I have.”
This summer, NorthWood had its own wrestling event and Lewis went with grapplers to Maconaquah High School.
"I am a student of wrestling,” Lewis said. “To me, I'm going back to the classroom full go! I'm excited to do that and lead our kids and this program. Wrestling is a great sport that has shaped me as a person, and I am dedicated to positively impacting our student-athletes.
“I am grateful to be back as the leader of this program. This is where I need to be."
Lewis, 67, is now putting together his coaching staff.
“I need a couple of young bucks in there working with me that are as passionate about wrestling as I am,” Lewis said. “I’ll learn from them, they’ll learn from me and we’ll work together.”
During his first stint leading the NorthWood matmen, the Elkhart County Sports Hall of Famer’s teams won more than 200 dual meets with a number of Northern Lakes Conference, sectional, regional and semistate individual champions as well as state qualifiers.
Lewis-coached state champions were Nate Andrews (171 pounds in 1996) and Gary Schmucker (103 pounds in 1997) with state runners-up being Trevor Andrews (171 pounds in 1994) and Nate Schmucker (145 pounds in 1996).
Denny and wife Doris reside on Chapman Lake in Warsaw. The couple has been married 43 years and have two married daughters — MacKenzie and Samantha and four grandchildren with another on the way.
Lewis served as a teacher in the Wa-Nee Community School Corp. district for 34 years — about two-thirds of that time at the middle school and the rest at the high school.
As a wrestler, Lewis was a two-time state champion at Yorktown High School (105 pounds in 1973 and 119 pounds in 1974) and one-time state runner-up (98 pounds in 1972).
While representing Ball State University, Lewis earned an Mid-American Conference title (134 pounds in 1978) and was a two-time MAC runner-up (126 pounds in 1977 and 134 pounds in 1979). He was also a three-time NCAA Division I tournament qualifier.
“Coach Lewis has been a constant within NorthWood Wrestling, embodying everything it means to be a head coach at NorthWood,” said Roman Smith, NorthWood director of athletics. “His philosophies are centered around the student-athletes, the program's integrity, and his love for education-based athletics.
“We are excited to have Coach Lewis back on the mat, guiding our athletes to success."