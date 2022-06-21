Winners of the 2022 Goshen News Sports Awards

We had a great time honoring some of the best athletes of our coverage area with the inaugural Goshen News Sports Awards show Monday night! If you missed the show and would like to watch it, you can find the video on The Goshen News’ YouTube page. The link to the show is also posted on our Facebook and Twitter pages.
Below are the winners of each award for the show. Congratulations to all of our winners, as well as the other nominees for their tremendous 2021-22 sports seasons!
Female Breakout Athlete of the Year: Bri Munoz, freshman, Westview
Munoz had a sensational freshman season for the Warriors’ girls soccer team, scoring 30 goals and tallying 11 assists (71 points total) to lead her team on offense. Westview finished with a 15-3-4 record, advancing to their first Class 1A regional final since 2016. Other nominees: Claire Payne, NorthWood; Emma Yoder, Wawasee.
Male Breakout Athlete of the Year: Tagg Gott, junior, Northridge
Having to become the Raiders’ quarterback in the final week of the regular season due to a slew of injuries, Gott led Northridge on an improbable run to the Class 4A football state championship game. He would finish the season as the leading passer and rusher for the Raiders, accumulating 1,103 yards through the air and 1,110 on the ground with 26 total touchdowns. He was also a leader on the defensive side of the ball, compiling up 92 tackles in 15 games. Other nominees: Armen Koltookian, Concord; Brayden Miller, Fairfield.
Female Mental Attitude Award winner: Grace Brenneman, senior, Concord
Along with placing in the top five in four events at the state girls swimming meet, Brenneman was named the IHSAA Mental Attitude Award winner for the sport at this year’s state championship meet. She is a member of various extracurricular groups and was also named the 2021 Miss Elkhart County 4-H Fair Queen. Other nominees: Colleen Miller, Northridge; Cybil Stillson, NorthWood.
Male Mental Attitude Award winner: Micah Hochstetler, senior, Northridge
Hochstetler was a team captain for both the football and basketball teams at Northridge. After suffering an injury in week five of the football season, Hochstetler stayed with his team, leading them off the field and helping them reach the Class 4A state title game. He would come back to play in said championship game, as well as in the boys basketball season as well. Other nominees: Ethan Kavanaugh, Concord; Gramm Egli, Westview.
Female Scholar Athlete of the Year: Cybil Stillson, senior, NorthWood
Along with being an all-state golfer and the IHSAA Mental Attitude Award winner, Stillson was the valedictorian for NorthWood High School’s Class of 2022. She was also part of various leadership and scholarly clubs during her time at NorthWood as well. Other nominees: Lillian Schackow, Lakeland; Alexys Antal, Westview.
Male Scholar Athlete of the Year: Diego Flores, senior, West Noble
Flores received the Lilly Endowment Scholarship for Noble County, which provides “Full-tuition, required fees and book stipend for four years,” per the scholarship’s website. The scholarship is designed to be used for colleges located in Indiana and is considered one of the hardest and most prestigious scholarships to receive. Flores was also an all-conference selection in boys soccer for the Chargers. Other nominees: Drew Hogan, Goshen; Tristin Bratt, Northridge.
Female Sports Coach of the Year: Hilary Laidig, NorthWood volleyball
A year after graduating eight seniors, Laidig led the Panthers to an impressive 32-3 record and a Class 3A regional championship game appearance. NorthWood won numerous regular season invites, the outright NLC title and a third-straight sectional championship. Other nominees: Tom Johnson, Concord girls swimming; Brodie Garber, Fairfield girls basketball.
Male Sports Coach of the Year: Chad Eppley, Northridge football
Eppley led Northridge to the Class 4A state championship game this past fall. The first-year head to overcome numerous injuries, including to starting quarterback Micah Hochstetler, to lead his team to their first state title game appearance in program history. One of Eppley’s biggest rallying cries for his team was the “Why Not Us?” slogan he created as the team embarked on its postseason run. Other nominees: Darin Kauffman, Fairfield baseball; Jamie Martin, Westview boys soccer.
Female Individual Athlete of the Year: Jiselle Miller, senior, Northridge girls diving
Miller finished in second place at the state meet in diving, losing by only a handful of points in a competitive battle throughout. It would be the only meet Miller lost all season, as she won every other meet she competed in during the season. She also set new school records for both six-dive and 11-dive events, leaving a lasting impact in the Northridge swimming and diving history books. Other nominees: Grace Brenneman, Concord girls swimming; Cybil Stillson, NorthWood girls golf.
Male Individual Athlete of the Year: Henry Torres, senior, West Noble boys soccer
Torres put up a staggering 46 goals and added five assists for a total of 97 points in 21 games played this season. He was the offensive leader for a Chargers team that reached a Class 2A regional final game. He graduates as the program’s all-time leader in goals and points scored in a career. Other nominees: Alec Hershberger, Fairfield baseball; Austin Cripe, West Noble boys basketball.
Female Three-Sport Athlete of the Year: Alexys Antal, senior, Westview
Antal played volleyball, basketball and softball for the Warriors. She led her team on the volleyball court with 60 aces and 323 digs. She then put up averages of 4.4ppg, 3.3rpg, 2.1apg and 1.7spg. Her best sport was softball, though, where she dominated with a .597 batting average with 23 RBIs. She also went 12-3 pitching with 255 strikeouts and a 1.02 ERA in 130 innings, helping lead Westview to its first sectional title in program history. Other nominees: Tame Baylis, Northridge; Claire Payne, NorthWood.
Male Three-Sport Athlete of the Year: Drew Hogan, senior, Goshen
Hogan competed in cross country, basketball and track for the RedHawks. He finished 12th individually at the state cross country meet in the fall. He then moved into third all time on the program’s basketball scoring list in the winter, finishing with averages of 14ppg, 2.7rpg, 3apg and 1spg for the season. In the spring, he anchored the 4x800-meter relay team that made it to the state meet. Other nominees: Beck Willems, Bethany Christian; Armen Koltookian, Concord.
Female Team of the Year: Concord girls swimming
The Minutemen had a season for the record books, finishing in fourth place at the state championship meet. It was the best finish at state in program history. The only teams to finish ahead of the Minutemen were perennial state powers in Carmel, Fishers and Hamilton Southeastern. They also won NLC and sectional titles, setting numerous new individual program records along the way as well. Other nominees: Fairfield girls tennis; NorthWood girls golf.
Male Team of the Year: Westview boys soccer
The Warriors won the Class 1A state championship with a 4-2 (OT) win over Providence. They won their final three postseason games without ever leading in regulation, pulling off dramatic comebacks in all three contests to win the program’s first ever state title. Their final three victories also came against teams ranked higher than them in the regular season polls, meaning it was three-straight upsets pulled by the Warriors. Other nominees: Northridge football; NorthWood boys basketball.