All of Wednesday's scheduled prep sporting events in the area were postponed due to the forecasted weather. Here are the new dates for these contests:
-Baseball: Penn at Northridge, Thursday March 30, 5:30 p.m.
-Baseball: Concord at Elkhart, Thursday May 11, 5 p.m.
-Baseball: NorthWood at Westview, new date TBD
-Baseball: Goshen at West Noble, new date TBD
-Baseball: Wawasee at Wabash, new date TBD
-Softball: Elkhart at Concord, Tuesday April 18, 5:30 p.m.
-Softball: Jimtown at North Miami, new date TBD
-Girls tennis: Goshen at West Noble, new date TBD
-Girls tennis: Northridge at Westview, new date TBD