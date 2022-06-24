One of Goshen’s most accomplished high school athletes will be wearing her third different uniform in as many years this fall when the women’s college basketball season tips off in November.
The former Goshen High standout, who became the program’s leader in points, rebounds and blocks during her time as a RedHawk, made the decision to move on from the University of Dayton after one season and transfer to the University of Illinois back in April.
Following a stellar senior season at Goshen in which she averaged 17.9 points, 9.1 rebounds and 3.8 blocks per game, Shoup-Hill enrolled at Dayton after committing to the university in May of 2020.
Under head coach Shauna Green, the Flyers went 26-6 overall during the 2021-22 season, winning the Atlantic 10 regular season title and earning a spot in the NCAA Tournament.
Shoup-Hill played in 23 games for Dayton, averaging six minutes per game and scoring in double digits twice during her freshman campaign. She scored a season-high 14 points in a game against Illinois State in December of last year, which earned her A-10 Rookie of the Week honors.
“I really enjoyed my time at Dayton,” Shoup-Hill said. “Everything was very different for me. College is so much different compared to high school. Being away from home was a big transition for me, but I really did enjoy it. The team that I had there was really good and experienced, so I really learned a lot by just being around those players and playing for coach Green.”
At Dayton, Shoup-Hill was just one of two true freshmen on the roster. Being surrounded by so much experience and talent made the adjustment to college basketball challenging, but at the same time, learning from those that have been through the day-to-day of a collegiate basketball program helped her grow tremendously in a short period of time.
“I think the experience that my team at Dayton gave me, just their advice, really did help me a lot,” Shoup-Hill said. “Being able to practice with them every day made me a lot better because they knew the college game and they knew the system well. … Seeing our success was also a really cool thing to be a part of.”
That success was spearheaded by a trip to the NCAA Tournament for Shoup-Hill in her first year as a college player.
The Flyers earned an 11 seed and played fellow 11-seed DePaul in the First Four. Dayton would win the contest in dominating fashion, beating the Blue Demons, 88-57, to advance to the Round of 64.
Dayton fell to 6-seed Georgia in the next game, but the experience for Shoup-Hill to be a part of such an exciting environment so early on in her career was invaluable.
“That’s something that you dream about when you’re little,” said Shoup-Hill of the NCAA Tournament. “Just going and playing in an event like that surrounded by all of the great college players. Being able to actually go and be a part of that was amazing. Watching my team play so well (against DePaul) was a great thing to be a part of.”
While Dayton was celebrating a stellar season, Illinois was in search of a new head coach after Nancy Fahey retired following five seasons at the school.
The Illini have struggled as a program over the last two decades, having only had seven winning seasons and one NCAA Tournament appearance since 2002-03.
Illinois was in search of a young coach with proven success, and Green at Dayton fit that description with a 127-50 record and four NCAA Tournament appearances during her six seasons leading the Flyers.
When Green was announced as the new head coach for Illinois back in March, it came as a surprise to Shoup-Hill.
“It was overwhelming,” Shoup-Hill said. “It didn’t help that it was at the end of the year, and I didn’t know what my next steps were going to be. I just had to think a lot (about my options) by myself, talk to my parents a lot about it, talk to my AAU coaches and my trainers. I wanted to get their opinions, as well as continuing to think about what would be best for me. So eventually I decided I’d follow (Green) and come to Illinois.”
In a lot of ways, the decision to head to Champaign made a lot of sense for Shoup-Hill.
In addition to the academics, the campus and the basketball facilities, her relationship with Green and the rest of the coaching staff that followed the new Illini head coach over from Dayton helped Shoup-Hill make the decision to transfer confidently.
“Already having established relationships was a very, very big part of why I transferred even before I had stepped on campus,” Shoup-Hill said. “But then actually seeing the campus for the first time and seeing how nice it was and seeing how developed the art program was here. It was all just an added bonus.”
The single biggest reason for Shoup-Hill’s decision to transfer still came down to Green as a coach.
As her first year at Dayton progressed, so did her relationship with her head coach. The established relationship between coach and player both on and off the court was incredibly valuable to Shoup-Hill.
“She’s just a great person off the court and so easy to talk to,” said Shoup-Hill of Green. “She really cares and listens to the players. And on the court, she expects you to do your best and holds you to a very high standard, and I think that’s something that’s really important for me. It’s what I look for in a coach.”
Being a part of the Illinois program with a first-year head coach will mean a large rebuilding process for all involved in order to get back to competing in the Big Ten at a high level.
It’s a process Shoup-Hill is excited to be a part of as her game continues to evolve heading into her sophomore season.
“The potential on this team is crazy,” Shoup-Hill said. “This team, this year, we’ve all been working really hard even though we’ve only been together for a couple of weeks. We have a young team with players that are eager to get out on the court. … I’m super excited to see what we’re going to be able to do.
“For myself personally, I’m going to be working on expanding my game as much as possible. Basically just trying to do everything possible to get out on the court. I feel like at Dayton, I was more of just a ‘five’ player, but now at Illinois, I’m trying to expand to become more of a ‘four’ and ‘five’ player and play more on the perimeter than I did (at Dayton).”