GOSHEN — Tracy Walesa thought she was done battling inflammatory breast cancer. Her doctors told her the cancer was in remission in October. She started growing her hair back. It seemed as if life was going back to normal for the Wawasee High School teacher and coach.
And then in February, the cancer came back.
“I was just getting routine scans to see that the cancer was gone and they had found it in my ovary,” Walesa said. “It’s in both ovaries, and within six months it’s turned into the size of a softball. Not good at all.”
The news devastated Walesa.
“It was harder to hear it this time around than it was the first time because I didn’t know what to expect the first time around,” Tracy said. “This time, I knew what chemo did and what cancer did. I was feeling great — I was getting back to normal, my hair was coming back, I feel good — and then this came out of left field.”
Walesa, 30, and her husband, Charlie, 29, drove to Boston to see a specialist on inflammatory breast cancer in February. Tracy now has to take a daily chemotherapy pill until the mast reduces in size. Once the mast is small enough, Tracy will undergo surgery to try and fully remove the mast from her body.
The goal of reducing the mast size is to try and catch all the cancerous cells in one surgery. If even one cell still exists in her body, the cancer will return. The bigger the mast size, the more likely it is that some cells will be missed and left in her body.
“Hopefully that’ll be within the next couple of months is what (the doctor) is hoping for,” Tracy said. “It’s just a waiting game again.”
Tracy was originally diagnosed with the cancer in April 2019. The community rallied around Tracy during that time, holding fundraisers, sending her flowers and numerous messages of hope.
Even with no school happening due to the COVID-19 outbreak, she has still felt support from the Wawasee community.
“It was only a couple of weeks between when we found out (I had cancer) and when (the coronavirus outbreak) happened,” Tracy said. “But at work, as soon as I got a call that something was weird on my PET scan, they said, ‘Go take care of it.’ … Everybody’s been checking on me, seeing how I’m doing. I have my Zoom conferences with my work people so I can see them. It’s been great again.”
Tracy also received a special video from her track and girls soccer athletes. Tracy was the head coach for both teams in 2018, but had to step down from soccer duties for the 2019 season while undergoing the first round of chemotherapy treatments.
“The track and soccer girls just made a video, saying they’re behind me and support me,” Tracy said. “That definitely brought tears to my eyes.”
Her and Charlie — who’s an assistant coach under Tracy — were going to be able to coach this spring track season through the treatments. That won’t be able to happen now, of course, because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Because of the coronavirus outbreak, Tracy is stuck inside her house except for trips to the doctor’s office.
“I think I’ve read about 20 books since the beginning of March,” Tracy said. “With me not teaching, I’m not doing as much checking up on kids. The chemo pills make me really sleepy, so I do a lot of sleeping if I’m not reading.”
“It’s a lot more time to sit around and think, and that’s not good for me,” Charlie added.
Doctors told Charlie that he doesn’t have to wear masks when he goes out in public, but he still chooses to do so.
“There’s this family on Kercher Road (in Goshen) right across the street from apple orchard that was giving out free masks, which they were a God send,” Charlie said. “I don’t know who they are, but we picked up some masks from them.”
The outlook for a full recovery for Tracy is positive.
“(The specialist) went through a bunch of different trails for us and things that are coming up that are going to be cleared by the FDA,” Charlie said. “She was very, very optimistic.”
