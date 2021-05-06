SYRACUSE — Tate Cowan thought she was in trouble when she was summoned to athletic director Brent Doty’s office.
The senior had an appointment outside of school in the morning, but she made it back by the time of her first class of the day. Cowan’s fears heightened even more when Doty said he needed to call her mom as well.
Those fears quickly changed to joy once Doty told Cowan and her mom that the Wawasee senior had been one of 13 seniors in the state of Indiana to receive a C. Eugene Cato Memorial Scholarship from the IHSAA. Cowan was informed of the selection Wednesday morning.
“I was like, ‘Oh my God! No way!’ I was super excited,” said Cowan was her reaction when she was told the good news.
The Cato scholarship goes to students who “have demonstrated excellence in academics, school and community involvement, character, sportsmanship, and citizenship,” according to a press release from the IHSAA. Each recipient receives a $2,500 scholarship through the honor.
Cowan said she wasn’t aware of the scholarship until Doty nominated her for it. The senior then had to fill out a form, asking her why she thought she deserved the scholarship.
There hasn’t been much Cowan hasn’t done in her four years at Wawasee. She’s been a three-sport letter, earning a combined nine varsity letters in golf (4), basketball (2) and tennis (3). She was a captain on all three teams this year as well.
Along with excelling in athletics, Cowan participates in student council, National Honors Society, DECA and the Science Academic Super Bowl. Cowan is also the editor of the school yearbook. Currently, Cowan is vice president of her NHS chapter and the student body president. She was class president as a junior last year.
Outside of school, Cowan helps out at youth basketball camps, helps tutor students who are struggling in school, participates in community clean-ups and volunteers for oragnizations like Special Olympics, Kosciusko Youth Leadership Association, Leukemia and Lymphoma Society and Relay for Life.
Her 4.16 GPA ranks first in her graduating class of 186 students.
“This is a really cool honor and one that I believe fits Tate perfectly,” Doty said. “She is an outstanding student-athlete here at Wawasee, but she is an even better person. She is just an awesome kid/young adult.”
One of the questions the scholarship form asked was what impact sports played on her life. Cowan said that sports gave her an avenue as a child to become the outgoing person she is today.
“When I was younger, I wasn’t that great at sports and I was actually really shy,” Cowan said. “I was really introverted, which a lot of people who know me now wouldn’t believe that. But honestly, (sports) was a place where I could come out of my shell. I met so many new people and it’s always been so much fun. … It’s really given me the confidence to not only grow as an athlete, but as a student and a person in general.”
When she filled out the scholarship form, Cowan listed that she was interested in going to the University of Pennsylvania. Those plans have recently changed, however.
Cowan didn’t think she’d be able to get into Columbia University in New York City, but applied anyway. To the senior’s surprise, she was accepted into the university as an undergrad. After a visit to the school with her mom, Cowan was sold on it being the place she wants to go. She sent in her letter of intent to Columbia last Wednesday and plans on studying biology on a pre-med track.
“Obviously, we live in a smaller area, and I’ve always been drawn to the city and urban areas,” Cowan said. “Columbia was one of the first schools that came to my head when I thought about a good school in an urban area because academics are, obviously, very important to me, personally. … That’s where I wanted to go and I feel like it’d be kind of stupid not to go.”
Cowan wanted to give thanks to some people who have helped support her along the way.
“My parents: they’ve always pushed me and supported me in everything,” Cowan said. “Through golf, my dad has always been there with me, taking me to lessons, things like that. He never missed any of my sporting events. And also, my grandparents.
“And, definitely my coaches. They’ve really pushed me to become a better leader and be more confident in myself. They’ve pushed me through times that I didn’t think I’d be able to get through when I wanted to quit. They always pushed me to come back.”
The other 12 students to receive the C. Eugene Cato Memorial Scholarship are: Abigail Fulton, Southwestern (Hanover); Aubrey Gearhart, Winamac; Kennedy Hallam, North Posey; Drew Labhart, Perry Central; Jake Martin, Northwestern; Kennedy Peggs, Tri; Bennett Schmitt, Jasper; William Staggs, South Know; Summer Stogsdill, Lebanon; Denver Suhka, Culver Academies; Megan Wagner, Carroll (Flora); and Noah Zahn, Huntington North.
