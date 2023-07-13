SYRACUSE — Water. Wind. Lake Wawasee.
It’s a combination that has been drawing folks for years.
The next generation is learning a craft again this year as part of the Wawasee Yacht Club Junior Sailing Camp. The annual program began its five-week run on June 26.
The WYC clubhouse is located two blocks off Ind. 13 at 6338 E. Trusdell Ave., Syracuse.
How popular are the classes that draw about 25 youngsters per three-hour sessions in the morning and afternoon for five weekdays (15 hours)?
Registration begins in January and the camp is sold-out by March. Cost is $150 for members and $165 for non-members. Fees include all instructional materials, daily snack and T-shirt.
Campers tend to come year after year and add to their sailing know-how. Some become instructors and most lifelong sailors.
This year, 16 states are represented. Many campers — ages 8 through about 17 — have family members with property along on the lake.
“It’s amazing how many kids we have from all over the country coming to this camp,” says Andrew Wallach, a sailor for three decades and a Wawasee Yacht Club member who is serving as the adult on-site. He has six high school and college students working with him.
Betsy Berry is the current WYC commodore (essentially the club president). Her great nephew Everett Prindle, 11, of Kingston, New York, is in the Week 3 afternoon session.
Much of the first day is spent in the classroom with almost all of the remainder of the 15 hours on the water.
“You have to go on the water and learn,” lead instructor Beale Hughes said. “No one can do it without time on the water.”
Campers are taught or reminded about boat safety and general knowledge, boat parts and wind awareness.
Lake Wawasee is known for winds that frequently change directions.
“If you can sail here you can sail anywhere,” Wallach said.
This first day of camp also features a swim test and capsize drill.
“An inevitable part of sailing is capsizing,” said Hughes, who at 19 is in his fifth year of instructing after eight as a camper. The sailing team member at Miami University in Oxford, Ohio, lives in Fort Wayne, but his family has a place on the lake.
“I make sure everything is safe and running smoothly,” said Hughes, who is part of a team that has instructor and committee members following the campers on boats or jet skis. “We can take a kid that has no experience and in a week get them comfortable sailing on their own.”
Of course campers take in many sailing terms during their week. Hughes says there are other lessons to be learned.
“Patience, teamwork and kindness toward others are virtues that go with sailing,” Hughes said. “There’s also critical thinking.”
The camp draws beginner and advanced sailors. The role of instructor changes with the level.
“We are coaching them instead of teaching them,” Hughes said of the advanced group. “We’re racing with them. We get competitive.”
Wawasee Yacht Club members race motor-less boats on the weekends.
Starting at 10 a.m. Saturdays, 14-foot Sunfish (one-person boat) and 20-foot I-20’s (two-person) compete. Beginning at 10:30 a.m. Sundays, crews go for victory with 19-foot Lightning (three-person) or 28-foot E-Scow (four-person). WYC hosted the 100th E-Scow Regatta June 10-11. The 2023 Indiana Lightning Class Association District Championship was June 24-25. The 2023 Hoosier Regatta is slated for Sept. 30-Oct. 1.
Berry, who is on a Lightning crew, said riders on a committee boat set the course for weekend racing which begins at the boat and goes to a specified buoy.
Racers sail upwind for a leg, go around pin then head downwind. A typical race is five legs with an upwind finish.
The club does not race if the wind dips below 5 mph.
On days when the wind is low or if there is a thunderstorm, the camp still goes on.
“We don’t have the luxury of canceling a day,” Hughes said. “We find something sailing-oriented to do.”
For fun, sometimes the water guns come out.
Campers do most of their sailing in 9-foot Open Bics or Optimists (Optis for short) or Sunfish.
Berry, who teaches mathematics at Purdue University Fort Wayne, comes to the lake on weekends except during camp when she rents a room in the club dormitory.
The Wawasee Yacht Club recognizes two Junior Sailing participants each year at a Sunday banquet on Labor Day Weekend. Award recipients are notified in-advance and invited to attend with their families.
The B.W. Duck Memorial Award goes to the WYC Junior Sailing participant who is considered to be the "best sailor" of the season.
The recipient shall have demonstrated excellence in boat handling, seamanship and conduct upon the water.
The honoree shall have his or her name engraved upon the B.W. Duck Award, which shall remain on display at the WYC.
The Alfred Tag Snook Award goes to the participant who best demonstrates "overall excellence" in the Junior Sailing class.
The honoree will have demonstrated the Corinthian Spirit through outstanding classroom work, a high level of sportsmanship, respect for others, and sound sailing skills.