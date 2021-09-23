FORT JONES, CALIFORNIA [mdash] Coriece L. Bycroft, 77, of Fort Jones, California, passed away in Mt. Shasta, California, following a brief illness, on Sept. 13. Mrs. Bycroft, the daughter of Barney and Wanda (Aldrich) McIntosh, was born July 30, 1944, in Culver City, California, and married …