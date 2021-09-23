It is time to register for Wa-Nee’s 5th and 6th grade boys’ basketball intramural league. Basic information about the league is listed below. The first practice is scheduled for Monday, Oct. 11. A formal game and practice schedule will be sent out after registration is finished. If you have any questions, please contact Matt Landis by email (mlandis24@gmail.com).
Who is eligible? - Wa-Nee 5th and 6th grade boys with acceptable grades and behaviors.
Team selection: All boys will be placed on a team; there are no cuts. Teams will be formed after the first few practices.
Coaches: Parent volunteers will be needed to coach or co-coach teams. Coach Landis and Coach Wolfe will organize and run practices while volunteers assist. Volunteer coaches will then coach a team on game days. This is a great opportunity for parents to get involved with a minimal time commitment.
Practices: Two participations a week (typically from 5:45-7pm on Tuesdays/Thursdays or 9-11am on Saturdays) will take place from the middle of October through the end of November. A finalized practice schedule is in the process of being drafted by NWMS administration.
Games: Teams typically play a six game schedule depending on number of participants beginning in mid-October. A few games will be on Saturday mornings and a few may be during the school week.
Cost: Each player will pay a $35 registration fee. This fee will cover the cost of a team jersey and referees. Please make checks payable to NorthWood Middle School and attach the payment to the registration form.
