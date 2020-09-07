Members of the 2019 Fairfield volleyball team, from left, Madisyn Steele, 13, Kayla Miller, 15, Madeline Gawthrop, 18, and Kate McGure, 9, celebrate a point during their Class 2A IHSAA volleyball semistate match with Wapahani in Plymouth. The 2020 team is in quarantine until Sept. 14 due to exposure of someone who tested positive for COVID-19 by a program member.