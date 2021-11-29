MILFORD [mdash] Troy R. Stephenson, 57, of Milford, Indiana, passed away at 7:12 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, at Goshen Hospital. He was born March 24, 1964, in Goshen, Indiana to Warren and Rita (Hare) Stephenson. He was a lifetime Milford area resident and graduated in 1983 from Wawasee H…