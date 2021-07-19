TOPEKA — Westview’s Allie Springer has a lot of passions in life.
Along with having been an avid athlete since she was young in both basketball and volleyball, Springer has been piloting small planes since she was 15 years old. On top of that, her immense love for academics has her interested in studying biochemistry in college.
“I really like to push myself physically and mentally,” she said.
Springer’s impressive work ethic in all aspects of her life is a big reason why Westview girls basketball coach Ryan Yoder nominated her to represent the school for the 2021 Goshen News’ “Unsung Athletes” series.
THE IMPACT OF SPORTS
Springer comes from an athletic family, which has been a heavy influence on her upbringing in sports.
Her mom, Amy, was a three-sport athlete in high school and her dad, Ross, played basketball at the high school level as well. Her younger brothers, Wade and Brett, play golf and basketball at Westview.
Springer herself has played basketball and volleyball throughout her high school career and each sport presents a different type of challenge in her mind.
“I like both equally for the most part,” she said. “I think I might be a little bit more passionate about volleyball, but I do like the aspect of basketball being more of a contact sport. You’re more into the game with the opposing players.”
Her coach has also taken notice of Springer’s liking for physicality while she’s on the court.
“She’s our most physical player and never stops competing no matter the score,” Yoder said. “She’s also an excellent role model for the younger girls in the program and is always willing to take time with them. … No matter what Allie does in the future, she’ll be successful because she puts others before herself.”
While she enjoys basketball, Springer still leans toward volleyball as being her favorite of the two. For her, the aspect of the game that she loves the most is how important momentum and energy is during a match. Playing in the back row, Springer gets the chance to dive and make crucial plays for her team at any given moment.
“She has been our spark plug player the past few years,” said Westview volleyball coach Kaija Kauffman. “Allie is one of those athletes that’s both a great role model and example for everyone around her.”
TAKING FLIGHT
At the eye-opening age of 15, Springer began taking flying lessons, and she’s been involved heavily as a pilot over the last couple of years.
Springer’s father has his private pilot’s license, and having the opportunity to fly with him over the years made her realize how much she really enjoys being in a plane.
“Taking off is one of my favorite feelings ever,” she said. “It makes you feel weightless. There’s just something crazy about it. And then just looking out the window at the different perspectives. I’ve just been amazed with nature and seeing the clouds and the shadows they make from above. It’s just beautiful.”
On her 16th birthday, Springer completed her first solo flight, and a year later on her 17th birthday, she passed her private pilot check ride. Both ages are the earliest a person can complete those tasks.
“It’s crazy that I could fly a plane by myself before I could drive,” Springer said.
Springer has been all around Indiana as a pilot, making stops in Indianapolis and Muncie, among other places in the Midwest. Although she loves being a pilot, she’s planning on just keeping it a hobby in the future.
“I feel like I have more potential than being just a pilot,” she said. “The family aspect of being away as a pilot is tough too. I want to be home for when I have a future family.”
WHAT THE FUTURE HOLDS
Just like anything else Springer does in her life, she likes to challenge herself in the classroom.
The senior-to-be has an impressive 4.25 GPA and is planning on majoring in biochemistry due to her love for math and science.
“I take my academics seriously,” she said. “Usually my top priority is school. I like to constantly push myself to be the best that I can be in school.”
As far as colleges go, Springer is hoping to attend a challenging academic institution with a Christian background. The schools that she’s zeroing in on as of now are Hillsdale College in Michigan and Grove City College in Pennsylvania.
