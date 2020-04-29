LIGONIER — Even from a young age, Michael Weaver always knew he wanted to serve his community and country.
“When he first started school — sometimes they would do stories about what they wanted to do when they grew up – and Michael’s always wanted to join the military,” Michael’s father, Jeremy Weaver, said.
Michael has taken that lifelong passion and used it towards his future. The West Noble senior will be heading out for basic training in the Marine Corps on June 8.
“They have a strong brotherhood and a strong history,” said Michael on why he chose the Marines. “The other branches have a brotherhood and all, but the Marine Corps — they say you’re as old as your corps, and they really take that tradition seriously. The uniforms represent our past and what the present might hold for us, and I really like the idea of representing one of the strongest military branches out there.”
Serving has been in the Weaver family for many generations. Jeremy is the fire chief of the Ligonier Fire Department. Michael’s grandmother worked the dispatch unit for EMS. One of his uncles is also a firefighter, and another is a police officer.
Michael has grown up around servicemen and servicewomen, and it’s what’s inspired him to join the force as well. He’s been a volunteer firefighter under his dad for a few years and recently moved up to cadet. He took a firefighting class through West Noble High School to work towards being a certified firefighter.
He’s also keeps being a police officer open as a post-Marines option as well.
“I also took a criminal justice class, too, because I like both,” Michael said. “It’d be nice if I could come back to Ligonier after the Marine Corps, be in Ligonier’s fire department as a volunteer and then maybe one day being the chief or a full-time guy there. I would really like to pay back what the community gave to me. That’d be nice, but if I can’t get a full-time position there, I’d probably become a cop. Whichever one comes first, I guess.”
Michael has also been a member of 4-H for 10 years and now mentors kids who are showing animals at the Elkhart County 4-H Fair, specifically pigs. He’s also a member of West Noble’s National Honors Society.
On top of all of that, the senior has run for the school’s cross country team and pole vaulted for the track team. Through those avenues, Michael has been able to do community service work as well.
“I try to do a lot of community work through that, and we do community service in cross country and track; more in cross country because we do a lot of outreach stuff,” Michael said. “Around here, in the West Noble area, cross country is kind of the thing — everyone knows everyone on the cross country team.”
Michael has been part of the West Noble cross country program that has made it to the state finals three straight seasons. He was on pace to break the school’s pole vaulting record — set by his uncle in 1993 — before the IHSAA canceled the spring sports season due to COVID-19 concerns.
“Cross country would definitely be my first choice for sports, but I really loved track and loved pole vault,” Michael said. “It kind of sucks that we’re not having track and I’m not able to pole vault, but it is what it is.”
The senior has done just about everything in his four years at West Noble. What makes his dad the proudest, though, is the way he’s treated others.
“When you find out he does the right thing, and people comment on it – I’ve had 4-H judges comment on how polite he was,” Jeremy said. “So, doing the right stuff when we’re not around makes you the proudest, whether it be at the church or one of his clubs or cross country meet.”
