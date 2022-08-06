The high school football season is right around the corner, and West Noble senior Wesley Hilbish is poised to make a bigger impact in every aspect during his final year.
Whether on offense, defense or on the sidelines, Hilbish wants to help contribute in multiple ways in order to lead the Chargers to more victories in 2022 after putting together a 4-6 record last season.
“I feel like we’ve prepared better this summer,” said Hilbish when asked about the biggest difference with this year’s team. “The Monday after school got out, we jumped right into the weight room, as well as offensive and defensive segments. We’ve been able to learn a lot offensively as far as getting our timing down during plays. Defensively, We’ve been progressing with our blitz packages and how to read offenses and stuff like that.”
Last season, Hilbish jumped around on defense having started at outside linebacker before getting plugged into the secondary at safety. He played in all 10 games last season, starting a majority of them at the safety spot.
“At the beginning of last season, we were missing like seven guys on defense due to COVID or injuries,” Hilbish said. “When a lot of those guys came back, the coaches kind of moved stuff around. They moved me from linebacker to safety because they thought I filled that role better. I get moved around a decent amount, so I just try to do my best at each (position).”
Hilbish’s willingness to play at any spot on either side of the ball – the senior will play some wide receiver for the Chargers this season – kind of exemplifies the type of teammate and leader he is in the locker room.
Being a good example to others is something Hilbish tries his best to strive for.
“I’ve taken leadership pretty seriously, especially as an upperclassman,” Hilbish said. “I’ve just done my best to kind of watch others and pick up on their tendencies. I’ve even attended some leadership conferences.”
One conference that stood out to Hilbish was a leadership summit that took place at Grace College. West Noble athletic director Tom Schermerhorn selected a few athletes to represent the school, and Hilbish was one of those selections.
“They had a lot of good speakers there,” Hilbish said. “Leading by example was a big emphasis at the conference. So was how you’d want to be remembered in the future. … I know there’s a lot of good leaders on the (football) team, and we just all try our best to fill each role. We try to voice that to each other, because I know we haven’t had some of the best leadership in the past.”
VAULTING INTO TRACK AND FIELD
There’s no question which sport Hilbish is the most passionate about, having played football since he was in elementary school.
However, in order to be ready for the grind of a full football season in the fall, Hilbish takes on track during the spring to stay conditioned for the gridiron.
Hilbish runs in both the 100-meter and 200-meter dashes, but his main event is actually the pole vault.
“I started doing the pole vault in eighth grade,” Hilbish said. “With COVID and everything, I didn’t really get back to it until this past year. It was a little bit of an adjustment getting back used to it. It really just comes down to repetition. There are several aspects to a pole vault that you have to get used to like the plant, the swing, the turn and all of that.”
Getting back into it wasn’t easy at points, especially with the absence of a true pole vault coach, but volunteers helped Hilbish and others get the hang of things as the season went on in the spring.
“(West Noble alum) Isaac Flora was a pole vaulter a few years ago,” Hilbish said. “He came back and was able to help us out a little bit, so we were able to see what aspects of the vault we needed to work on. It definitely helped.”
LOTS OF FUTURE OPTIONS
With graduation coming next spring for Hilbish, he has some time to narrow down what exactly he wants to accomplish after high school.
As of now, the senior has multiple different paths in his head.
“I’m pretty broad with my ideas right now,” said Hilbish of the future. “I’m just trying to find out what I like the most. I’ve considered engineering, either civil or nautical. I’ve also thought about maybe becoming a physical therapist or something along those lines too. I’ve even thought about maybe becoming a pilot of some kind, so there’s a wide range of things I’m interested in.”
As far as college choices go, that’s still up in the air as well. He has siblings going to nearby Ball State University and his parents are Indiana University alums.
Both institutions could be very good options for Hilbish if he chooses to enroll. However, he plans on visiting a few more schools this school year to make sure he makes the best possible decision for himself.
“Not a whole lot yet,” said Hilbish when asked about the college visits he’s made. “I have an older brother and sister who are going to Ball State, so I had a chance to visit there. I’ve also been to IU, because of my parents. But I think we have a few (visits) planned during the breaks in the (school) year, so I’ll be checking out a few more soon.”