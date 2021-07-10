Goshen, IN (46526)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun during the morning will give way to cloudy skies this afternoon. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 78F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 64F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a half an inch.