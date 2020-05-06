DUNLAP — At Concord’s fall sports banquet this past November, school Athletic Director Dave Preheim asked senior Alyssa Pfeil to come up on to the stage. Upon arriving, Preheim asked the athletes in the room to raise their hand if they had ever interacted with Pfeil in some way, shape or form in the trainer’s room.
Nearly everyone raised their hand.
Along with playing basketball and running track at Concord, Pfeil has been an integral part of the school’s athletic training staff. Pfeil helps out the most during fall sports season, taping the ankles of players before football, soccer and volleyball games.
On Friday nights before football contests, Pfeil says there’s usually 30-40 players that roll through to get taped within a 30-minute window.
“It’s just a 30-minute period where you do not stop taping,” Pfeil said. “You sweat. … Thank the Lord our training room is big because the amount of kids that are going in there, it would be super hot in there if we didn’t have a big training room.”
Athletic training runs in the blood of Pfeil. Her mother, Pam, was the head athletic trainer at Concord during the 1990s and early 2000s before transitioning to a role with OSMC in Elkhart. She’s currently the facility manager and an athletic trainer there.
That’s why when Pfeil started doing athletic training work at Concord her sophomore year, she took to it easily.
“When it came to the athletic training room, she was almost a leader from day one,” current Concord head athletic trainer Jim Read said. “She knew more about all sorts of stuff than some of my seniors did.”
While her athletic training duties are less prevalent in the winter and spring, Pfeil serves as the unofficial girls basketball and track athletic trainer when she’s competing in those sports.
“If I know someone on my team has an injury, I can help them. Or before practice, I can tape them instead of wasting more time with other things,” Pfeil said.
Her strides on the basketball court have helped Concord to back-to-back winning seasons. As a senior this past year, Pfeil averaged 3.1 points and four rebounds per game as the Minutemen complied a 15-8 record.
“She was a huge part of our success, definitely the last few years, but this past season, she kind of came out of her own and did some really good things for us,” Read said, who’s also an assistant girls basketball coach at Concord.
Pfeil keeps busy all year. On top of being an athletic trainer in the fall and playing winter and spring sports, Pfeil is involved in the school’s orchestra, is in the National Honors Society and also does 4-H work. Being busy for the Concord senior is better than being not.
“I like planning; I have a planner and I always have a planner to put everything in,” Pfeil said. “During fall, it’s definitely crazy with all the hours, but I feel like the more stuff I have, the better I am at time management. I have to make sure I’m doing homework when I get home; I just can’t be laying around. The more time I have to do nothing, I won’t do anything.”
While she enjoys athletic training, Pfeil plans to go to college to study to become an elementary education teacher. After doing an internship this spring at a local athletic training company, Pfeil felt education was the best route for her.
“I like working with younger kids, so right now we’re going with that: elementary education,” Pfeil said.
Read knows that whatever Pfeil chooses to do, she’ll be successful at it.
“She’s just one of those people where it comes naturally to her to put other people first and care for other people first,” Read said. “Anything she does working with other people is something she’s going to do an extremely good job at. Elementary education is going to be really good for her.”
