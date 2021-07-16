SYRACUSE — McKenzie Long is more than just a good soccer player at Wawasee. Along with running on the track team, she holds an 11.67 (out of 12) GPA and is involved in numerous organizations at the school.
That is why Wawasee Athletic Director Brent Doty nominated the senior-to-be as the school’s selection for The Goshen News’ 2021 “Unsung Athletes” series.
“I feel very honored,” Long said of the selection. “It’s just super special because maybe I’m not the top athlete in all of my sports, but I feel like I really put in the effort that all of those people that do get recognized do. It just feels nice to have this honor.”
SPORTS SUCCESS
Long competes in two sports at Wawasee: soccer and track. On the track, she primarily competes in the 1,600-meter run and as part of the 4x400-meter relay team.
“McKenzie Long is one of our track team leaders,” Wawasee girls track coach Jose Lopez said. “She is always willing help and encourage a struggling teammate. She is also someone who will lead by example by working hard at practice and also doing the right things to help her perform at her best. Overall, a great young lady, and that is why some of the younger girls look up to her.”
The sport Long has found success in more, though, is soccer. After moving around to various positions her first two seasons, Long settled in at the center-midfield position for her junior year. She proved to be a bright spot for the Warriors there, earning honorable mention all-Northern Lakes Conference honors.
Along with being talented on the field, Long has emerged as a leader for Wawasee, which is a huge attribute in coach Luis Camargo’s eyes.
“McKenzie is the best example for a ‘student-athlete,’” Camargo said. “She is dedicated to her sports and she is an excellent student. Her positive attitude in and out the field make her a natural leader and she will be our team captain this year.”
Unfortunately for Long and her teammates, they’ve struggled to produce wins on the field the past few seasons. They went 1-15 in 2019 and 1-12-3 in the 2020 campaign. Despite the losses, Long is optimistic 2021 could be a good season for the Warriors.
“I’m hoping we get a few more wins than last year,” Long said. ‘I’m not hoping for any drastic change just because we did lose a lot of seniors last year, and I’m still not quite sure who all the freshman are coming up since we are still in optional practices.
“But I’m super excited that we have Camargo as our coach again just because we haven’t had a steady coach for the last couple of years. I really like how he trains us and teaches us things, and I’m just excited for what we can accomplish this year.”
MORE THAN SPORTS
Outside of track and soccer, Long is also a dancer, taking classes at the Lee Anne Stewart Dance Academy in Syracuse.
“I’ve been doing (dancing) since I was 3, so I think it’s just always been there,” Long said. “I’ve just really grown to love it the more I do it and the older that I get.”
Long said she wouldn’t mind doing dancing in college, whether it be pursuing it as a minor or doing it recreationally somewhere.
As far as a college major, Long isn’t sure what she wants to study. She’s always been interested in business. She is involved with DECA, an organization at Wawasee that lets students learn and practice different business techniques. Long’s mother, Elizabeth, leads the group and also teaches business classes at the high school.
“We take a 100-question test, and then we do role plays in front of judges to compete against other kids at other schools in different business categories,” Long said, explaining what DECA does. “Like, mine was marketing management, and I had a partner. We had a district competition, then we moved up to a state competition — which is normally held in Indy but was virtual this year — and then past that is IDEC, which is internationals.”
Long admits, though, that it’s still early in the college process for her.
“I’m not super sure,” Long said when asked about college plans. “I’ve thought about getting a business degree. I’ve thought about some other areas, and I’m still looking into that.”
Along with being a part of DECA, Long was on a committee that helped organize the cheer block for Wawasee sporting events last year. She plans on doing similar activities this year as well.
Long credited her support system for letting her achieve what she’s done so far.
“I just want to thank all of my coaches and teammates — the whole thing: friends, family, teachers, coaches, teammates, Mr. Doty; anyone who has supported me in the past four years,” Long said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.