LAGRANGE – The importance of family to Cole Schiffli outweighs a lot of things in his life. Without it, he might not be the athlete he is today.
At a young age, his parents introduced him to baseball and from there football and cross country followed.
“They taught me to work hard, and that nothing’s really given to you,” said Schiffli of the impact sports have had on him as a person. “Playing sports really showed me that you have to work hard for what you want in life.”
Because of sports, Schiffli’s applied some of the leadership qualities you learn while being an athlete to groups of people off of the field as well.
While in high school, he’s been a part of Interact Club and the National Honor Society to help people both in his community and within the halls of Lakeland High School.
For those reasons, Lakeland athletic director Kyle Grossman nominated Schiffli as the school’s selection for The Goshen News’ 2021 “Unsung Athletes” series.
SCHIFFLI’S SPORTS JOURNEY
Schiffli’s always been involved with sports, but his athletic journey jumped from sport to sport as he grew up. He started with baseball when he was young, and then took a break to pursue cross country in middle school.
“I was really into cross country when I was younger,” Schiffli said. “I’d always do 5k’s with my dad, and I’d just love to run around.”
But one thing was always missing from being a competitive runner in Schiffli’s mind, and that was the team aspect.
Because of that, Schiffli decided to hang up his running shoes before high school to pursue a sport he had yet to play: football.
Growing up, Cole’s father, Nick, was a Notre Dame football fan. Cole quickly learned to love the sport because of that influence and has played all of his high school career.
“It’s mainly the family effect that you get from it,” said Schiffli when asked what makes football special. “People say that all the time that your team is like your family, but that’s really how it is. Those are the guys that you suffer next too. Those are the guys that you win and lose with. They’re really with you through all the ups and the downs.”
Throughout his football career at Lakeland, Schiffli has not only been a key contributor on the field, but on the sidelines and in the locker room as well. He’s been tabbed as a humble person who works hard and those attributes are something that have impressed Lakeland football coach Ryan O’Shea.
“I joke with him sometimes by calling him coach Schiffli,” O’Shea said. “He can run over receiver drills himself and his teammates respect him so much that they listen. He doesn’t say much, but when he does, the whole team responds. His intangibles will be impossible to replace, but he’s someone we can point at to show our young kids how to do things the right way.”
Along with football, the itch to play baseball in high school emerged after a long hiatus. And like the impact he makes for the football program, he does similar things for Lakeland’s baseball team as well.
“During his sophomore year, the coaching staff all agreed that he needed to letter on effort alone,” Said Lakeland baseball coach Michael Isaacs of Schiffli. “If there is any community service performed by either the football team or baseball team, Cole is there. It’s a given. As a player, Cole has never taken a play off. Injured or banged up, he refuses to leave the field. “I’m good coach” will be his only response. Cole has an old school demeanor that any coach would appreciate.”
HELPING OTHERS OFF THE FIELD
Outside of sports, Schiffli brings his love for helping others on the field into his community and the student body through Interact Club and the National Honor Society.
During his freshman and sophomore years, he was in Interact Club, which focuses on creating projects that help the community.
“You basically just try to do the small stuff that you can,” Schiffli said. “Give people resources that they don’t really get on their own that a lot of other kids get. … One of the things that we did during my sophomore year was handing out new kid kits to the incoming transfer students. They got backpacks, pencils, new books. Everything they’d need for school basically.”
After finishing up there, Schiffli applied to join the National Honor Society his junior year and was one of 10 students selected from his grade. Being a member is something he plans on being until he graduates high school.
“In NHS, we try to do different things to help out the community outside of the school,” Schiffli said. “Because of COVID last year, Halloween didn’t really happen in LaGrange. So we put together this trunk-or-treat drive-thru at our middle school where we had a long line of kids waiting for candy, and we’d hand those out in a drive-thru type setting.”
With just a year of high school left, Schiffli’s already mapping out his future plans as well. He’s going to be applying to colleges such as Michigan, Western Michigan and Purdue to study either civil or architectural engineering. With his 4.1 GPA, Schiffli has a great shot of being accepted into any of the schools he’ll apply too.
“I try my best in class,” Schiffli said. “I try to do my best, so that way I can get into colleges like that. So from there, I can get a degree and go into a job that I want to have fun with as I get older.”
