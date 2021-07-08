ELKHART — Kaylie Kustron doesn’t like sitting still. That’s why her schedule is as full as it is.
She’s always played at least two sports at Concord High School. On top of that, she’s a member of the school’s student council, speech and choir programs. Oh, and she has a 4.152 GPA, with plans to study pre-med at IU-South Bend potentially.
“I’ve always stayed busy,” Kustron said. “I’ve always enjoyed having something to do, and I’m just not somebody to sit at home all of the time.”
It’s that work ethic that led her to being nominated by Concord Athletic Director Dave Preheim as the school’s selection for The Goshen News’ 2021 “Unsung Athletes” series.
“I think it’s super exciting to get recognized, even when it comes outside of athletics because there’s so many kids at our school that participate in athletics that don’t get their names recognized,” Kustron said. “It’s super cool that Preheim thought I was good for this.”
SPORTS JOURNEY
Kustron will enter her third season with the Concord girls soccer team this fall. She played soccer her freshman and sophomore years before running cross country as a junior. She decided to go back to the pitch, though, for her final high school year.
“Kaylie has all of the qualities a coach wants in a player,” Concord girls soccer coach Adam Kirkpatrick said. “She’s selfless, works hard, listens to direction, and is respected by her peers. These are traits that help build a program and will translate to success as an adult.”
Kustron’s main sport, though, is softball. She said she’s played the sport most of her life, and spent this past season as a first baseman for the Minutemen squad.
It was a rebuilding season for Concord under first-year head coach Andrea Bucher, but Kustron is optimistic what the 2022 season will bring on the diamond.
“We made a lot of adjustments throughout the season,” Kustron said. “Next year, I’m hoping with the big number of seniors we have and the underclassmen we have coming up that we will be more successful. Hopefully, now that we’ve figured out the kinks on the field, we’ll be able to work on just getting our skills out.”
Bucher said players like Kustron will be looked upon to lead Concord softball back to its winning ways.
“She was one of our honorary captains this season for her great leadership on the team,” Bucher said. “She was always trying to put her best foot ahead of her and keep the team going in a positive direction on and off the field. … It will be great to have to see what she can do to inspire others to talk more next year.”
NOT JUST AN ATHLETE
Outside of sports, Kustron stays involved in many Concord activities. She will be entering her third year on the student council, assuming the role of student body secretary for the 2021-22 school year. She’s also involved in choir and speech, with the latter being her favorite activity of the three listed above.
“I really like speech team,” Kustron said. “I enjoy being able to use my voice to just be able to teach people different things that they may not know and to be able to express myself.”
With one final year wearing the green and white, Kustron said she looks forward to being able to enjoy her final games in Concord uniforms.
“I’m really excited for Senior Nights,” Kustron said. “As sad as they’re going to be, those are going to be my last games where I get to have my last hoorah on the field.”
The senior wanted to make sure to thank her parents as well for their support, especially last year.
“I would like to shoutout my parents this year because even though they had me and my siblings’ sports to attend, they made it a big point of coming out to my games this year and making sure I knew that they were supporting me every step of the way,” Kustron said.
