LAGRANGE — After spending his freshman year at Westview High School, Bayley Iddings transferred to Lakeland to finish his high school career. It ended up being a smart decision for Iddings, as he found success in just about everything he did in his three years at the school.
Iddings became the No. 1 golfer on the boys golf team. He didn’t start playing golf until he was in eighth grade but quickly became a solid player. Iddings loves golf so much that he’s worked at Heron Creek Golf Club in LaGrange for over a year now.
Getting a chance to be the top-ranked golfer on the team was a neat experience for Iddings.
“I wouldn’t say I’m amazing at golf, but I’m not bad for how long I’ve played,” Iddings said. “Going up against those guys who’ve played their whole life and seeing I’m not too far behind them really gave me a sense of motivation to keep on trying hard.”
Iddings was also a member of the school’s soccer team this past year. He originally played football at the school, but a series of concussions suffered in his junior season made him question whether playing the sport was safe or not.
Having played soccer his entire life, Iddings decided to go out for the sport again his senior year. He ended up being an honorable mention selection in the Northeast Corner Conference and was named team MVP.
Iddings impact was felt more off the field, though. As a senior this past year, he was selected as one of the inaugural members of Lakeland’s Student Athletic Advisory Committee (SAAC). Any concerns student-athletes had would be presented to SAAC and brought up to the school’s Athletic Director, Roman Smith.
Started after Christmas, Iddings was selected as the committee’s treasurer. The committee only had one full meeting, though, before the COVID-19 pandemic canceled all athletics and in-person schooling for the semester.
“We were excited about it; we were really looking forward to it and (coronavirus) just hit and everything changed,” Iddings said.
Iddings’ greatest reach, however, might have come through the school’s alternative learning program.
Following his sophomore year, Iddings was selected by his friends to be “peer coach” under alternative education teacher Amy Garl. After a few weeks of training, the peer coaches are used to help Garl work with students with special needs, whether it be physical or emotional.
“We had an eighth grader that would come in every day at lunchtime, and Bayley would just take him up to the track and walk; just walk and talk,” Garl said. “The beauty of what all these kids in the program do is they’re kids that are reaching out to kids who might be struggling to make friends and doing different things, and they’re bringing out the best in these kids.”
Iddings primarily worked with fifth and sixth grade students this past year, developing a rapport with the younger children.
“We’d play games every day; I’d take them to the gym and be like a ‘big brother’ to them,” Iddings said. “I’ve really enjoyed that because I’ve gotten to hang out with them every single day, and they’d always look forward to me coming over because I was the fun guy.”
With high school behind him, Iddings plans on becoming a police officer. He’s currently a cadet with the Shipshewana Police Department and is hoping to parlay that into a job in service.
“It runs in my family,” said Iddings of why he wants to be a police officer. “My grandpa was part of the service department in LaGrange for 24 years, and my other grandpa was a cop for about 20 years, too. It’s just something I look forward to doing.”
Garl knows she’s losing a special student in Iddings.
“He’s sincerely warm, he’s personably bright, he’s got a great sense of humor; he’s just an all-around neat kid. I’m really going to miss him,” Garl said. “Bayley is going to do terrific things. Whatever Bayley decides to do, Bayley will be successful. He’s just a great kid.”
