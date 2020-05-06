GOSHEN — Riley Behles is an athlete that would like to stay out of the limelight, preferring instead to be in the background.
The Fairfield High School senior just wants to do what he needs to do for the benefit of the team.
“I have never been one to be in the spotlight. I just like doing my part for the team,” he said.
Behles was in the spotlight this past fall as the No. 2 singles player on the Fairfield boys tennis team.
“Riley was a great leader for us. He was not only a vocal one, which all coaches want, but he led by example as well,” Fairfield tennis coach Mike Filbrun said. “He grew up so much in his four years, especially from his junior to senior seasons.”
Fairfield Athletic Director Mark Hofer said, “He’s the type of player every coach wishes would be part of their team.”
Behles also played basketball at Fairfield, and in a way, that sport got him involved in tennis.
“I love the competition and the high intensity of basketball,” he said. “I started playing in the 5th grade. After my 8th grade season I was bored and decided to try another sport. Tennis is what came along and I’m glad it did. I like the excitement of being able to play my individual game against my opponent.”
Some people might think your No. 1 singles player would be considered the top leader on the team, but according to Filbrun, that isn’t always the case.
“The team leader can come from any position. Most of the time it is a senior and Riley certainly filled that role as a senior,” Filbrun said.
Filbrun was impressed with the way Behles showed more maturity this past season.
“A lot of juniors and sophomores are always wanting to make the big shot. They want to hit the winner. There is a big thrill to hitting a winner,” Filbrun said. “Riley was like that, but as a senior he learned there were times to attack the ball and times to just extend the point. Younger players going for winners all the time leave themselves open for more mistakes. Riley learned that lesson of picking his spots during his senior season.”
Behles feels the difference between his early tennis seasons and this past one had a lot to do with his increased composure.
“The ability to stay calm and keep my emotions inside instead of letting them loose was a key,” he said. “Coach Filbrun had a huge role in helping develop that for me. I could not have asked for a better tennis coach during my four years.”
Behles earned All-Northeast Corner Conference honors by placing second in the league tournament at No. 2 singles.
“The fact he earned all-conference honors is further proof of how much improvement he has shown,” Filbrun said.
Behles also played basketball for the Falcons, scoring 46 points this past season as Fairfield posted a 9-14 overall record, 6-5 in the NECC for first-year coach Randy DeShone.
“Coach DeShone is very knowledgeable about the game,” Behles said. “I tried to learn everything I could from him. I took in all that I could.”
Behles also excels in the classroom.
“My GPA is a 4.0 so I am pretty near the top of the senior class,” he said. “The composure I learned in tennis has helped me in the classroom.”
“Riley was a student in my Geometry class,” Filbrun said. “He was a very dedicated student, who turned his work in on time. He was a model student.”
Behles will be going to Indiana University in Bloomington.
“My plans right now are to study advertising,” he said. “I like the fact of being able to be in business and be a salesman. My dream job would be working for a professional sports team. My preference would be a professional basketball team since that is my favorite pro sport.”
Riley is the son of David and Melanie Behles. He had an older sister Reegan, 21, and a younger sister Malley, 15, who will be a sophomore at Fairfield next school year.
