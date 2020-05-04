GOSHEN — Malachi Lind didn’t even realize he had scored initially.
The pass had come to him from his teammate, freshman Joey Mujica, and Lind kicked the ball towards the net. He saw the goalie dive for it but didn’t see where the ball went. Seconds later, the crowd was erupting, players were jumping up and down Mujica was leaping into Lind’s arms.
The fact Lind was even still playing soccer was a miracle in itself.
Lind has cone-rod dystrophy, an eye disease that “affects the light-sensitive cells of the retina called the cones and rods. People with this condition experience vision loss over time as the cones and rods deteriorate,” according to the Genetic and Rare Diseases Center (GARD).
“It’s almost like dominoes in the back of my eyes; they top over each other,” Lind said. “Basically, I’m losing sight throughout my years.”
Lind, a senior at Bethany Christian, started losing the majority of his eyesight during his freshman year at high school. This affected his sports playing abilities, cutting short his prep basketball and baseball careers. Lind stayed with the basketball team, though, as a manager.
He didn’t give up soccer, however. His eyesight was just good enough to play the sport.
“I just didn’t want to give up soccer,” Lind said. “I was already giving up basketball; soccer, I still wanted that to be the sport I played regardless.”
Lind bounced between the varsity and junior varsity teams this past season. He was a starter on the JV team, something Bruins coach Hank Willems said he earned.
“He has been able to do amazingly well, considering the challenges he has,” Willems said. “I think he’s compensated by being an extremely good listener out on the field; I try to get all my players to be looking around the field constantly … he’s had to do that just to survive in the sport.”
Lind’s one goal for his senior season was to score a goal in a live soccer game. He missed a penalty kick in a varsity game earlier in the season, but his big moment would come in that Sept. 21 JV game against Marquette Catholic.
Once it settled in Lind had scored off that pass from Mujica, he processed all of the emotions.
“The bench was loud; the coaches were loud; I even got a couple of pats from the defense of the other team because it was that good of a shot,” Lind said. “At that moment, I was just like, ‘Wow. This is incredible.’ It wasn’t a penalty, but it was even better: this was during an actual game. That goal was never forgotten about.”
Willems said what will stick out to him is the joy that overcame all the players when Lind scored.
“It was pure joy; it was not staged or fake,” Willems said. “It was guys being genuinely excited for the success he had. That’s really neat, from a coaching standpoint.”
Lind is more than a soccer player, though. He’s involved in numerous organizations both in and outside of Bethany Christian.
He helps tutor fourth- and fifth-grade physical education classes at Bethany. He’s worked at the Goshen Farmer’s Market since he was nine years old. He’s also been in three theater productions at the school and is in the choir.
Working with kids has been the biggest learning experience for Lind.
“I just like hanging out with little kids; just hanging out and having fun,” Lind said. “It takes a lot of patience with 4th and 5th graders; they’re the craziest, energetic bunch. Playing games with them — I see the competitiveness in them and how they look up to me that I never thought of before.”
Although his eyesight is getting worse, Lind hasn’t let that stop him from doing things he loves. It’s also helped the senior develop a strong work ethic.
“Whatever I’m doing, I just put my mind to whatever it is; I’m just going to put 100 percent in, inside the classroom and outside the classroom,” Lind said.
