TOPEKA — Blake Egli might be shorter than most athletes, but he makes up for his size with how he plays the game.
At 5-7, Egli was still able to be a productive member of the Westview soccer and basketball teams in his four years at the school. He was voted the team MVP in soccer this past season and was a three-year varsity player for a boys basketball program that went 74-12 in that span.
“It’s been so fun. Not a lot of people get to experience what I’ve experienced the past three years being a part of a varsity team that good,” said Egli of the basketball teams he’s been on. “To go to regional, a semistate — it was really cool. It was more than I could’ve ever dreamed of playing on these teams the last three years.”
On the soccer pitch, Egli became the team’s center-back for his senior season, meaning he controlled where the defense was lined up on the field. He would rarely come off the field, ending up playing the most minutes for the Warriors.
“He’s a workhorse,” Westview soccer coach Jamie Martin said. “He is a great leader — he’s not real boisterous, but he’s an action leader. He led by example; when we were doing drills, he was leading them. Out on the field, he played hard, always.”
Egli was also the team captain for the soccer team last year. Being a good role model is something the senior strives for, which is why his favorite memory of high school was receiving the character award following the Grace College basketball shootout in December.
“It’s just always been important to me to be a good role model to others; someone they can look up to and be a positive influence on my friends and other people,” Egli said.
Egli has taken that mindset off the field as well, as he’s been involved in Westview’s PLUS Program. For 30 minutes a week, high school students go to one of the elementary buildings in the Westview school district and mentor young kids who may be struggling, whether it be with classwork, emotionally or anything else. Sometimes, the PLUS students take the elementary kids on a field trip. This past year, they went bowling as a way to help out the younger students.
Egli said it’s been a rewarding experience for him.
“It was really cool because I got a lot of positive feedback from the person that runs the PLUS program,” Egli said. “The kids talk to her all the time and the kids talk about how it was the best part of their day, and that was really cool to hear how much impact you could have on kids.”
Along with playing soccer and basketball, Egli golfed for Westview the past three years. The senior said he was going to play baseball his senior year, but that won’t happen due to the coronavirus pandemic canceling the spring sports season.
With a lot of free time, Egli has spent it with his family.
“I’ve been using this time to reflect on everything I’ve done in high school and spend more time with my family. I haven’t been home that much with the sports I’ve participated in, so I’ve really used it as a time to spend time with them.”
Egli plans to attend Bethel University and study education. He also will be joining the University’s developmental basketball program in hopes of making it to the varsity roster someday.
“I love their facilities and their campus is really nice,” Egli said. “I’m really familiar with their campus, and I know they’re a big school for education. So, it was a benefit for me going there.”
Martin is confident Egli has a bright future ahead of him.
“I think he’s a great kid, on and off the field,” Martin said. “He’s super quiet, but I think he’s going to do big things. He’s one of those solid young men that’s going to be a great leader someday.”
