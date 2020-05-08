SYRACUSE — Emma Ebright wanted a new challenge this winter. She had been doing cheerleading at Wawasee High School for a few years, but she wanted something new to do. Already running for the school’s cross country and track teams, Ebright saw an opportunity to use some of her cheerleading and competitive dancing background to join the Wawasee gymnastics team.
The junior became one of the Warrior’s top performers in the 2019-20 season, ultimately being one of the four competitors on the team’s sectional roster.
“Since I made my decision to try gymnastics, I was just really determined; I just wanted to catch up to the other girls as quickly as possible,” Ebright said. “That was really my main focus throughout the season, especially at the beginning. I felt behind, and I knew if I really stayed focused, I would be able to get the skills I needed in order to help the team.”
Ebright had some gymnastics experience in her life, but she hadn’t done the sport since she was in elementary school. Getting back into the swing of things with the sport was a challenge.
“I have a tumbling background, which mainly helps me on the floor. But re-learning all the stuff for bars, beam and vault was really difficult,” Ebright said. “Just the mental aspect of it: performing was so much more different than running or other things, so I just had to adjust to that, also.”
Ebright learned things quickly. One of the harder moves to do during a bars routine is a “kip.” As Wawasee coach Nika Prather explained, “It goes against what you think you should do.”
Within a few days of practicing it, Ebright was able to do the move. Prather said it’s taken years for some of her other gymnasts to learn the move.
That attention to detail and willingness to learn the sport was what caught the attention of Prather the most.
“She was unbelievable at focusing on the technique of the skills and almost analyzing them; you could see her stop when I would tell her about a skill,” Prather said. “You could hear the gears turning in her brain. She would look, kind of think it through and, more times than not, would turn around and do it. It was blowing everybody’s mind.”
Ebright’s scores at sectional weren’t good enough for her to advance to regionals. In her first full year of gymnastics, though, she managed to score an 8.4 on the vault, 6.275 on the bars and a 7.625 on the floor routine in the sectional.
“I didn’t imagine being able to compete in three out of the four events in sectionals,” Ebright said. “I honestly didn’t even see myself doing that well, and with every new skill, it just encouraged me more. I was just so happy to be there and improve.”
Along with playing three sports, Ebright is involved in the school’s yearbook production and is in the National Honors Society. Having this current break time from all of that due to the COVID-19 pandemic has been a blessing in disguise, according to Ebright.
“I sometimes feel like my body doesn’t get the rest that it needs,” Ebright said. “Although I do miss this track season and would really like to run and improve, I’m using this time to focus on school and prepare myself for cross country season next year.”
She will also be doing gymnastics again next year, which Ebright is excited for.
“Now that I’ve been in it for a year and gotten the feel for it, I’ll be able to do a lot more skills and I’ll be able to conquer my fear in certain events,” Ebright said. “I am really sad that Nika and the assistant coach, Sarah (Wegener) will be leaving us. I’m going to do this next season for them because they taught me so much in a year and I’m encouraged by them to finish my high school career.”
