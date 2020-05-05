NAPPANEE — Cooper Davis tore the ACL in his left knee during his sophomore football season, worked his way back for the spring baseball season, and was ready to be the No. 1 starter for the NorthWood Panthers in this his senior campaign — only to have the COVID-19 pandemic cause the Indiana High School Athletic Association to cancel the spring sports season, ending Davis’ opportunity to be the top pitcher for the Panthers.
“It has been very disappointing to have the season taken away like it was,” Davis said.
Davis suffered the torn ACL in the second game of the football season. After that, he decided to give up the sport and focus on baseball.
“I probably would have continued to play football had it not been for the knee injury,” the left-handed pitcher said. “I rehabbed the knee right up until baseball season. I was apprehensive the first time back on the playing field. The knee just felt different, but the longer I played, the more confidence I got. Throwing for the first year was a little bit harder, but after the first season it was better.”
Davis pitched in five games (one start) with a 1-1 record and a 3.78 earned run average after returning from the injury. He played in 21 games for the Panthers (22-5 overall, 12-3 in the Northern Lakes Conference), batting .234 (6-of-17) with six runs scored and four runs driven in.
“Cooper is the kind of player every coach would like to have and the type of kid every parent would love to have,” NorthWood baseball coach AJ Risedorph said. “Before the knee injury we had expected him to throw quite a bit. Once he was injured I felt it wasn’t realistic for him to be back for baseball season, but he did it.”
SENIOR SEASON
As a junior, Davis was 4-0 on the mound with a 1.75 ERA for the 17-8 overall, 9-5 in the NLC Panthers. He pitched 36 innings in eight appearances (five starts), striking out 29 and walking eight.
“Cooper was basically our No. 3 behind (seniors) Matt Dutkowski (6-2, 1.15 ERA) and Alec Holcomb (4-3, 1.171 ERA) or he might have been our No. 1. He was definitely in line for the top spot in the rotation this season,” Risedorph said. “He started the first game of the sectional (5-3 win over West Noble) last season.
“The fact he could have been the top starter is one reason why the canceling of this season was not easy. I wanted this season for him as much as anybody” Risedorph continued. “I feel for all our seniors that lost the year, but it is really hard with Cooper. His senior season was what all the hours of work had been for. He played for the (Indiana) Chargers in the summer and that is not an easy program to commit to.”
After all of the work rehabbing his knee, the fact that there is no baseball in 2020 was equally tough on him.
“It has been hard. Baseball has always been my favorite sport,” Davis said. “I like to pitch since you are in control of everything, including the pace of the game. I like the fact that nothing happens on the field until the pitcher throws the ball.
“NorthWood has been a great place to play. The coaches get to know you personally.”
COMMUNITY SUPPORT
Davis is grateful for the support given to NorthWood teams by the community.
“We get a lot of support from the people in the community,” Davis said. “You can really feel it out on the football field on Friday nights and you can even feel it on the baseball diamond.”
Davis feels the same way about going to school at NorthWood.
“One of my favorite teachers is Mr. (Michael) Nolt, who teaches chemistry,” Davis said. “Chemistry is one of the hardest classes I have ever taken, but I always enjoyed going to class because of Mr. Nolt’s teaching.”
Davis is planning on continuing his education at Indiana University, enrolling in the Kelley School of Business.
“My goal is to become a CPA. Then I would like to work my way up to being a CFO (Chief Financial Officer) or even own a company,” Davis said.
According to Risedorph, Davis is a 4.0 student.
“Cooper does anything and everything. When you look at him you can see it. He is a really bright kid,” the coach said. “Cooper had opportunities to play baseball in college, but chose to focus on his studies.”
Cooper is the son of Nick and Mandy Davis of Nappanee. He has two younger brothers: Cole is a sophomore at NorthWood and Drew is a 6th grader.
Risedorph feels Davis deserves to be considered among the top players in NorthWood program history.
“When I go back and look at some of the previous players in our program, we have had some elite players. Cooper deserves to be on that list,” the coach said. “If for nothing else it would be for his work ethic.
“He was not out on the mound throwing 85 miles per hour. He threw strikes that hitters were not able to make good contact with.”
