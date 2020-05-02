MIDDLEBURY — She may not be the fastest swimmer on the Northridge High School girls’ swimming and diving team, however, there is little doubt that junior Hailey Clark is considered as one of the leaders for the Raiders.
When nominating her for our “Unsung Athletes” series, Northridge Athletic Director Dave Hams said of the two-time winner of the program’s mental attitude award, “She exemplifies what a true leader is.”
“In our program a lot of people think the leaders are the fastest swimmers. That is not always the case, especially when it comes to Hailey,” Northridge coach Kyle Hembree said. “A year ago (Clark’s sophomore campaign) she had a pretty bad sectional. It bothered her for a while, but then she put it behind her and went right back to work. There is no give up in Hailey.”
Clark placed fifth in the 200-yard freestyle (1:57.03) and third in the 500 free (5:09.63) as the Raiders won a third consecutive IHSAA sectional title this past season.
“When swimming, I am thinking not only about myself, but what I can do for the team,” Clark said. “My swimming has improved a lot since middle school and that has to do with the team. We are all very close and we can push each other enough to keep our goals in mind.”
Hembree has already talked to Clark about her role as a leader for next season’s team.
“I told her a lot of the girls look up to her as a leader already,” he said. “This coming season she will be a senior and she has to make sure she is ready for that.”
Clark tried other sports in her younger days before settling on swimming.
“The team environment and the people attracted me to the sport,” she said. “All of the girls on the team are all in and they want to be there. They are always positive. Being a part of this team is everything.”
According to Hembree, many of those positive vibes come from Clark.
“I don’t think I have ever heard her say anything negative,” the coach said. “She is an awesome person with an awesome attitude. She is always smiling.”
Hembree sees a lot of Clark during a normal school day. Besides swimming practice, Clark is Hembree’s teaching assistant.
While swimming consumes a large amount of her time, Clark still finds time to add community service to her impressive resume.
One of the places where Clark and many of her teammates volunteer is the Middlebury Food Pantry, which provides assistance to people having difficulty with being able to provide enough food to feed their families.
“The fact you are helping someone makes working at the food pantry worthwhile,” Clark said.
She is one member of the team Hembree feels he can count when it comes to community service.
“Hailey is always the first one to volunteer and she generally takes charge of getting other people to help,” the coach said. “Members of the team go the food pantry every week to stock the shelves.
“Other things we have done as a team was the Walk for a Cure and we helped clean up one of the gardens is Elkhart.”
Like most athletic programs, workouts in preparation for next season have changed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We are meeting and talking about team goals through Zoom,” Hembree said. “I had individual meetings with the swimmers and Hailey was one of the first to sign-up.”
Clark said, “We are doing the Zoom meetings six days a week. We are doing workouts together. It’s a good way for us to stay in contact with each other. It’s not like face-to-face, but it’s the best we can do.”
Hailey is the daughter of Adam and Meredith Clark. She has a brother, Chase 14, who competes in football, wrestling and baseball.
When asked what it is like to coach Clark, Hembree was quick to respond.
“She is the type of athlete every coach dreams of having on their team,” the coach said. “She is on such an even keel.”
Clark had a similar response when asked how she wants her teammates to remember her.
“I would like to believe they will think of me as a super, happy person; one who will be there for them if they ever need any kind of help,” she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.