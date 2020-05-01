GOSHEN — Tommy Cartagena-Garcia is a remarkable example of how athletics can be used as a bridge to overcome cultural and language barriers.
The Goshen High School senior moved to The Maple City in 2017 from Puerto Rico, not knowing a single word of English. Three years later, he is not only graduating from high school, but planning on going on to college.
“It was hard at first not knowing the language. The first five or six months were the worst,” he said. “There were three teachers at Goshen who teach Spanish that helped me a lot.”
Jen Eberly, Ben Elias and Christian Savage are EL teachers at the high school.
“Jen (Eberly) did a great job with Tommy, as she does with all of her students,” Goshen boys basketball coach Michael Wohlford said. “Goshen has a diverse student population, so there were other students around Tommy to help him learn English. He is also a very friendly and caring person; those qualities can be a universal language.”
Cartagena-Garcia also played baseball at GHS.
“Tommy told me the first baseball practice was the most nervous he had ever been,” GHS baseball coach JJ DuBois said. “Baseball was a little different situation for him as he had more players around that could translate for him.”
The move to Goshen was not only a stroke of luck when it came to finding a place where he could fit in, but one that saved him from going through the devastation caused by Hurricane Maria that pounded Puerto Rico in Sept. 2017.
“I was living in Puerto Rico with my dad. I left a few months before Maria to come here and live with my mom (Tommy Lee Cartagena-Garcia) in Goshen,” Tommy said. “ I had been through a hurricane before, but never one like Maria.”
Maria was a Category 5 storm did an estimated $91.61 billion of damage to the island and killed an estimated 2,975 people.
Tommy’s father, Charlie Cartagena-Doque, still lives in Puerto Rico.
SPORTS AT GHS
Tommy had played basketball and baseball in Puerto Rico and competed in both sports at GHS.
He was a reserve for the RedHawk basketball team that finished with an 11-12 record in the 2019-20 season. He averaged 0.7 points, 2.1 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game.
“Basketball was the harder of the two sports because there was no one who could speak Spanish to me. Baseball was a little easier transition as there were already Hispanics in the program,” Cartagena-Garcia said.
Fellow senior on the basketball team, Ryan Harmelink, became a good friend of Cartagena-Garcia.
“Ryan helped me a lot. We became close friends. I was glad he was on the team,” Cartagena-Garcia said.
Cartagena-Garcia played a different role in his senior season than he did as a junior on the JV.
“Tommy is a hard worker who adjusted to his role,” Wohlford said. “He played off the ball, which was a different role than he had on the JV.
“He has a ton of energy. He was never tired. A big part of his role for the team this past season was as a defender and rebounder. He could guard players inside or outside. His rebound average per minute was very impressive. He always gave us a shot in the arm when he came into a game. Tommy had a great game in the sectional (57-56 overtime loss to Warsaw) so he was peaking at the right time.”
DuBois was very excited to have Cartagena-Garcia on the varsity baseball team this spring before the season was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“Tommy had the tools. He had a great arm and could hit for power,” DuBois said. “He was a vocal leader. He had a way of being able to yell at a player when they needed it, yet he had a way of doing it with love so the player didn’t get mad at him.”
Cartagena-Garcia was a catcher on the JV in his junior season.
“Tommy is the ultimate competitor. He was a resilient worker and he never gave up,” DuBois said. “Tommy was ready to play at the varsity level as a junior, but there was a senior ahead of him. I was so looking forward to seeing him play varsity this season. I’m hoping he is going to be able to go to college and play baseball somewhere.”
