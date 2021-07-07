GOSHEN — Kolette Kern’s devotion to sports has steadily grown for over a decade.
At the age of four, her athletic journey started with soccer and tee-ball. Four years later, she gave basketball a shot for the first time. Now, nearly 10 years later, Kern’s still excelling as a three-sport athlete for Bethany Christian.
According to the rising junior, family has been the biggest reason for her involvement in athletics. Her siblings, Kory, Karina and Kendra all played or are playing sports at BCS. Her father, Shaun, was a three-sport athlete himself in high school as well.
“We’ve always been very involved in sports; that was what we did,” she said. “I really grew into loving to play after going to their games and watching them. That made me really want to continue playing as I got older. … My dad played football, basketball and baseball when he was younger. He’s really knowledgeable, so he was always teaching us little things and practicing with us at home. We learned a lot from him, and he pushed me to want to be better.”
Kern also had a lot to overcome during her sophomore year. It’s for that reason why Bethany Christian Athletic Director Gary Chupp nominated Kern as the school’s selection for The Goshen News’ 2021 “Unsung Athletes” series.
TOUGHNESS PERSONIFIED
While Kolette plays three sports, she’ll admit that one in particular stands out above the rest.
“I think I’m the best at soccer out of all the sports,” she said. “But after last year, I’d say they’re all pretty even. … It’s just a little nerve wrecking to go back into soccer after missing the time that I did.”
Any athlete would be nervous to jump back into a sport after a traumatic event like what Kolette had to endure last fall. In a game on September 1 against West Noble, she suffered both a torn LCL and a fractured ankle after colliding with an opponent at full speed moments after kicking the ball toward the goal.
“It was shocking,” she said. “They carted me off the field and everything. It was actually my birthday, so I was planning on going to my family’s house after to celebrate. … We ended up meeting with a trainer. They knew something was wrong with my ankle, but we didn’t know it was like a two-in-one type of injury.”
Despite the injuries, Kolette came back to play with her team in the postseason. It wasn’t until November that she actually knew there was a torn ligament in her knee. She played through the injury behind a combination of limited minutes and an ACE knee brace until an MRI after the season revealed the extent of her knee injury.
Kolette knew she’d be limited in what she could do on the field, but the importance of being a good teammate and helping the team was what kept her motivated to keep playing.
“She is a very tough kid and I knew when she didn’t jump up that she was really injured, not just hurt,” Bethany girls soccer coach Hank Willems said. “We started the season 8-0 and ended up finishing 12-5-2 and winning a sectional championship. But losing Kolette, a starting defender, when we did really hurt our depth and really kept us from being able to compete for a regional championship.”
INJURY AFTERMATH
After Kolette’s MRI results came in the day before the start of the basketball season, any hopes she had of getting on the court vanished. The injury didn’t require surgery, but she had to wear a full leg brace for eight weeks along with physical therapy to get her knee healthy again.
Sitting out an entire basketball season was disappointing, and at times, hard to deal with. But Kolette was present on the sidelines throughout the season to show support. A former Bethany player in Jadyn Kauffman — who had three separate ACL injuries throughout her playing career — was a great source of inspiration for the then-sophomore.
“I really looked up to her,” Kern said. “I thought that if she could do it and push through three ACLs, then I could push through. I wanted to be there for my team and be supportive. I wanted to do what I could even though I couldn’t be on the court.”
The hard work and determination she had to recover quickly put her in a position to play softball in the spring. In spite of the knee brace, Kern started at first base and had a solid season at the plate during her first year playing varsity softball. She ended the season with a .509 on-base percentage and a .308 batting average.
“She carries a lot of softball knowledge, was a great leader and helped our underclassmen understand the game better,” Bethany softball coach Sheila Moser said. “Her positive spirit, sportsmanship and being a great teammate whether on the court, field or sidelines was inspiring. She worked hard to return to sports and was a valuable part of our team.”
WHAT THE FUTURE HOLDS
With two years of high school remaining, Kolette has some time to decide what she wants to do once college merges into the picture. Her two older siblings, Kory and Karina, both play soccer at Bethel University in Mishawaka. While that’s a possibility in her mind, she’s keeping her options open.
One thing she’s sure of though is that playing sports at the next level will be a big determining factor in where she attends college.
“Right now, they’re all kind of equal,” said Kolette when asked if one sport rivals another. “I’m not sure which one I want to really grind at yet to see if I can make it to that next level. … I’d be willing to play any of the three in college.”
Academically, Kolette boasts a GPA just below a 4.0 and hopes to pursue a career in the medical field, with radiology and dermatology standing out in her mind as of now. Currently though, she’s focusing on getting her mind right out on the pitch for this fall’s soccer season after last year’s injury.
“We’ve started all the summer stuff, and it’s been feeling good,” she said. “I’m definitely going to be wearing the knee brace for the soccer season, but hopefully after that I’ll be able to play without it. We’ll see.”
