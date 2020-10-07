SYRACUSE — Andrew Wilson always knew that if his team could make it out of the sectional, there’d be a good chance they would get to host the regional.
That thought came to fruition this past weekend.
Wilson’s Wawasee unified flag football team was able to win the sectional championship this past Saturday in Warsaw to advance to the regional semifinals. Wawasee High School will serve as the host school for the regional, which also features Fort Wayne Carroll, Valparaiso and Manchester.
The semifinal games of Wawasee vs. Carroll and Valparaiso vs. Manchester are at 5 p.m., with the two winners facing off in the championship game 30 minutes after the semifinal contests conclude.
“I even texted (Wawasee Assistant Athletic Director Brent) Doty before they announced or had talked to him and said, ‘Are you ready to host a regional?’” Wilson said. “And then he texted me the next day and said, ‘I just got off the phone with the IHSAA. We’re hosting.’ I was very excited about that.”
The Warriors advanced to the regional in dramatic fashion, as they scored a touchdown with seven seconds left to beat Tippecanoe Valley, 26-24, in the sectional championship game.
“For some of these guys, this may be the coolest thing that they ever get to do, winning that sectional title,” Wilson said. “They’ll be talking about this for years.”
ABOUT UNIFIED FLAG FOOTBALL
Unified flag football allows athletes with special needs to play sports at a higher level. Each team is co-ed and is allowed to have up to three unified athletes and two “unified student partners” on the field during play.
The field size is reduced to 60 yards long and 25 yards wide in order to accommodate the smaller number of players playing at one time. Two, 20-minute halves are played instead of the traditional four, 12-minutes quarters of a high school football game.
The IHSAA started sponsoring a unified football season two years ago. Locally, Goshen and Wawasee are the only schools with teams. Bedford North Lawrence won the inaugural unified football state championship in 2018, while Mooresville brought home the title last year.
2020 WARRIORS
In 2018, Wawasee lost to Tippecanoe Valley in the sectional championship. The Vikings would go on to make the state championship game, losing to BNL.
Last season, the Warriors lost to Central Noble in the sectional semifinal. Since then, Wilson has noticed a new attitude from his team.
“With last year, we did pretty good in the regular season and then got beat in the first round of sectionals. … All of our students were very dedicated to pushing it this year,” Wilson said. “We’re now more aware how hard we have to work in practice. Instead of this just being a fun thing, they’re having fun while working hard, which the last couple of years we haven’t had that.”
Wilson is a 2004 graduate of Wawasee. He has high school and collegiate coaching experience in basketball and has been working within the Wawasee school since 2015. Currently, he coaches the unified flag football, unified track and freshman boys basketball teams at the school.
The coach said the hardest part about coaching unified flag football is not knowing how to prepare to face other teams.
“I feel like I should be doing more to get ready for this game (against Carroll),” Wilson said. “The good thing about it is, with my guys, I just keep telling them ‘It doesn’t matter who we play if we’re not playing our best.’ Not only is that true for our guys, but that needs to be true for me, too. I need to worry more about preparing my team than worrying about the other team.”
Wilson said they usually only practice twice a week, but will be having a third practice this week that will lead into a team dinner Friday night. While he doesn’t know what to expect from this weekend, Wilson is just proud of the way his team has played all season.
“The ultimate hope is to get another trophy and play another week of flag football,” Wilson said. “But, at the end of the day, I’m so proud of this group. … They’re playing hard, but they’re doing it in a way that really embodies what the IHSAA and Special Olympics, Champions Together motto is all about with inclusion and making sure everybody is growing together.”
