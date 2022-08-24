GOSHEN — A Title IX complaint has been filed against Goshen Community Schools, accusing GCS of unlawful sex discrimination in regards to the quality of its high school softball field compared to the baseball field.
According to the U.S. Department of Education Office for Civil Rights (OCR) website, the complaint was filed anonymously on June 1. GCS officials released a statement last week saying that they have been notified of this complaint and will be working with the OCR in their investigation.
“GCS, in cooperation with OCR officials, will provide the information requested in the official complaint, and will provide opportunities for their field investigators to speak with staff, coaches, and student-athletes as needed,” the statement read, in part.
The Educational Amendments Act of 1972, which includes Title IX, prohibits discrimination based on sex in schools. This covers athletics as well, including quality of facilities provided by a school for boys and girls sports’ teams.
The current high school softball field is located at Shanklin Park, which is about 1.5 miles east of the GHS campus. It has been prone to flooding in recent years, as the Goshen softball team lost a portion of their home softball games in 2019 due to the flooding. The team had to relocate their home games to the campus of Goshen College for the remainder of that season.
“First of all, we’re just really thankful for the partnership that we’ve had with the city of Goshen in allowing us to use Shanklin Park,” GCS Superintendent Steven Hope said. “It works pretty well. Unfortunately, at times, Shanklin Park is under water, which creates some use issues for us.”
The GHS baseball field sits across the street from the high school, but has some of its own issues as well, such as parking space.
Some frustration with the Goshen softball field may also come from the new facilities that have been built within the Northern Lakes Conference. Northridge High School opened up an all-turf baseball and softball field complex in 2021, and NorthWood High School expects to do the same this upcoming spring.
Outside of the NLC, Fairfield is also in the process of building a new baseball and softball field complex, with the hope of it opening up this spring as well. Bethany Christian is also finishing up a multi-facility upgrade, which has included improvements to its baseball field.
“Our facilities are not up to par with the other facilities in our league,” Hope admitted. “Our students should be playing on fields that are of equal quality to other area schools, and we have known that, internally. We’ve been looking at that. We’re looking at different options.”
An issue GCS faces with trying to build a new softball or baseball field is space. The high school campus is virtually landlocked, with not much room to expand for any new facilities.
Despite those challenges, Hope admits that discussions have been had about where a potential new baseball and softball field complex could be built.
“We’ve got to look at what’s best for the community and what lots we can find,” Hope said. “… We have been looking at some properties. We have not progressed anywhere, though, to where I can say we’re looking at this specific lot or this specific space. But we are looking at some different options right now.”
Hope remains optimistic that a solution could come sooner rather than later.
“It’s a different dynamic for us here in Goshen, but we have a great partnership with the city,” Hope said. “I think this community will get behind whatever we want to do, and we’ll have some news on that I’m sure later this year.”