TITLE IX AT 50: Concord's Stephenson made female sports history at IU

Goshen, IN (46526)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms in the morning becoming more widespread in the afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High near 85F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Cloudy skies overnight. Low 62F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.