TITLE IX AT 50: Concord's Stephenson made female sports history at IU

DUNLAP — On June 23, 1972, the Education Amendments of 1972 were signed into law.
The most notable part of the legislation were the 37 words of Title IX of the act, which read, “No person in the United States shall, on the basis of sex, be excluded from participation in, be denied the benefits of, or be subjected to discrimination under any education program or activity receiving Federal financial assistance.”
While sports weren’t directly mentioned in the law, Title IX paved the way for what female sports is today. In Indiana, high school girls volleyball and gymnastics were immediately added as IHSAA sports in the 1972-73 season, while girls track, golf, swimming and diving, basketball, tennis, cross country, softball and soccer all eventually followed suit over the next 25 years.
Now, with it being the 50th anniversary of Title IX, The Goshen News is proud to celebrate some of the best female sports achievements from its coverage area.
This story focuses on Concord alum Diane Stephenson, who became the first female to receive an athletic scholarship from Indiana University in 1977.
ATHLETIC BACKGROUND
As the eighth of nine children, Diane Stephenson was always on the move. Having older brothers meant her and her sister, Peg, played a lot of sports growing up.
“We grew up in Dunlap, so we were involved in athletics,” Stephenson said. “Sports were around all of my life. My sister, Peg, and I, we were really lucky. We got to play on a women’s open (softball) team when we were 12 and 13 years old, so that was really our beginning of sports outside of school.”
Stephenson was 13 years old when Title IX passed. She, like most people her age, didn’t realize how important that legislation would be for the future of female sports in America.
“Title IX was not driven at all by athletics,” Stephenson said. “It was an accident that we got to get in on that. It was one word: it was called ‘activities.’ Activities then translated to athletics at some point, which I’m definitely thankful for.”
When Stephenson entered high school, the sport she’d ultimately receive a scholarship in — softball — was not offered by the school. This led her to playing almost every other sport that the school sponsored, while still playing softball in the summer. She ended up competing in volleyball, tennis, basketball and track for Concord in her four years of high school.
“We were really, really blessed by a lady — her name was Millie Ferro — and she coached all the sports at Concord,” Stephenson said. “She was very progressive, so from a standpoint at Concord, the women and girls there were so lucky we had her.”
BECOMING A TRAILBLAZER
While she played multiple sports, softball was Stephenson’s best. She gave a lot of credit to her success in the sport to her former coach, Billy Galloway.
“He was my summer coach and really took me under his wing and showed me the ropes,” Stephenson recalled.
Before her dream of playing college softball, though, was another dream.
“I really thought all my life that I was going to go to Notre Dame and play basketball on a scholarship,” Stephenson said. “I can remember being in eighth grade and giving a speech that I was going to go to school on an athletic scholarship, and everybody kind of laughed because it was one of those things where girls didn’t get athletic scholarships. My dream was always to go play basketball at Notre Dame because you only know what you know, and you don’t know what’s out there. Living and growing up in Goshen, Indiana, all you really knew was Notre Dame athletics.”
Stephenson became good enough at softball to where she was generating collegiate interest, specifically from Indiana University. Ann Lawver was the Hoosiers’ coach at the time, and she led the recruitment of Stephenson to Bloomington.
“Now, people go to school and they know how much scholarship they’re on,” Stephenson said. “Back then, it was just an agreement between your parents, your coach and the athlete. We didn’t talk about it. I didn’t tell anyone that I was on a full-ride scholarship; I just did it. It wasn’t like a badge of honor that we wore. We just wanted to win.”
While Stephenson didn’t understand the full gravity of being the first female athlete on a full scholarship at IU back then, she did realize the significance of the move in relation to where her sister went to college.
“My sister, Peg, was a year older than me and she went to Purdue,” Stephenson said. “And me, a year later, got an athletic scholarship to Indiana University. We had softball at that point and Purdue did not, so it was just a different level of compliance. I don’t think Purdue got softball until in the 1990s (1994 was their first season). So, Peg, probably being the best athlete to ever come out of Concord High School — because she chose to go to Purdue University, she didn’t reap the benefit of Title IX and scholarships.”
LEGENDARY CAREER
Stephenson lived up to her scholarship, leading the Hoosiers to a Big Ten championship in 1978. They also went to the AIAW College World Series in 1979 and 1980, finishing runner-up in the latter season. She then made even more IU history by becoming the first softball All-American in 1981.
Following a successful playing career, Stephenson became an assistant coach for the Hoosiers’ program. After seven seasons in that role, she was elevated to the head coaching position following the departure of former head coach Gayle Stevens.
Stephenson led Indiana from 1988 to 2002, accumulating a record of 402-402-4 during that span. The highlight was the 1994 season, which saw the Hoosiers go 49-16 with a 23-5 Big Ten record. Stephenson was named the conference’s coach of the year for her success that year.
As a player, Stephenson still holds some records within the IU program. While she didn’t pitch often, her 14-2 record is the best in program history, as far as winning percentage goes. She was inducted into the IU Athletics Hall of Fame in 2016.
“Softball has been so instrumental in my life,” Stephenson said. “I mean, it’s opened every door for me. And not that I haven’t worked my tail off to make that happen, but it was an opportunity. For people before me, it was not an opportunity. And for the people moving forward, it’s always going to be an opportunity where, heck, you can be a young lady and want to grow up and be a coach in the NFL.
“I just think about all the doors that have opened up over the last 50 years because of the people before them. I call them the stone throwers — someone had to throw the stones before they could lay the pavement. I feel like my whole life has been a blessing because of the sport of softball. Everybody I know, all my professional colleagues — it’s opened up so many doors.”