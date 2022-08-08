GOSHEN — On June 23, 1972, the Education Amendments of 1972 were signed into law.
The most notable part of the legislation were the 37 words of Title IX of the act, which read, “No person in the United States shall, on the basis of sex, be excluded from participation in, be denied the benefits of, or be subjected to discrimination under any education program or activity receiving Federal financial assistance.”
While sports weren’t directly mentioned in the law, Title IX paved the way for what female sports is today. In Indiana, high school girls volleyball and gymnastics were immediately added as IHSAA sports in the 1972-73 season, while girls track, golf, swimming and diving, basketball, tennis, cross country, softball and soccer all eventually followed suit over the next 25 years.
Now, with it being the 50th anniversary of Title IX, The Goshen News is proud to celebrate some of the best female sports achievements from its coverage area.
This story focuses on the 1997 Bethany Christian girls soccer team, who, despite its size and relatively inexperienced roster, was able to win a sectional championship in a one-class system.
BUILDING UP A PROGRAM
Soccer is still one of the IHSAA’s newest sports, as it didn’t become officially sanctioned by the state’s high school association for either boys or girls until the 1994-95 school year.
For Bethany Christian High School, it didn’t have enough players to field a girls team for the first two seasons it was offered by the IHSAA. That changed in 1996, though, and Bryan Kehr stepped up to be the school’s first head girls soccer coach.
“There were eight young women who had played on the (boys) junior varsity the year before we started our program,” Kehr said. “They decided to start a team, and in that first year, we only won one game. We had a lot of good, young players along with the players who had played on the boys’ team.”
One of the women who had played on the boys’ JV team was Gretchen (Gusler) Sommers. She had played with the boys in her freshman season of 1994, but opted to play volleyball her sophomore year due to constant harassment she’d receive from opposing players because she was a girl.
When Bethany added a girls soccer team in 1996, though, it was a no-brainer to go back to playing the sport she had played for nearly a decade.
“When they told me my junior year that Bethany was going to have a girls (soccer) team, I was super pumped because in my whole soccer playing career, that was the first time I got to play with only girls,” Gusler said.
MAGICAL 1997 SEASON
Following a 1-11-3 season in 1996, the Bruins found some more success during the 1997 regular season. While they still didn’t make it above .500, they still entered the sectional with a 6-8-2 record.
“That first year was tough because we had a lot of girls coming out that hadn’t played soccer before, and so it was definitely a learning year,” Gusler said. “The second year, though, I feel like people really came into their own and the team meshed. Bryan Kehr was a great coach, and we all got along. I think there were only three or four seniors on the team, and so a lot of the players were younger and eager to learn.”
Bethany was in the East Noble sectional, which was won the previous season by Goshen. After the Bruins won their quarterfinal, they were able to upset the defending champion RedHawks in the semifinals to advance to the championship game against the host Knights.
Then, trailing 2-0 with less than 15 minutes left in the sectional final, Bethany Christian found some late-game magic. Sara Penner scored in the 66th minute to cut the deficit in half, then Gusler scored five minutes later from a tough angle to tie the game at two, sending the game to overtime.
“I had gotten the ball on the left side outside the box, and for whatever reason, I just booted it and it sailed over the goalie’s head into the right corner of the net,” Gusler recalled. “It’s what you dream of, you know? Scoring the tying goal. I was so excited.”
After neither team scored in overtime, the game would go to penalty kicks. There, the Bruins would make all four of their attempts, while Bethany goalkeeper Bess Miller stepped up to make some huge saves, clinching a sectional crown for the small, private school Bruins over the larger, public-school Knights.
“The team stepped up and we all hit our penalty kicks,” Gusler said. “Bess Miller had a couple of good saves, and we ended up taking home that sectional championship. It was really exciting. … I went from being a girl in a field of boys to leading a group of women to a sectional championship. All of those years of hard work culminated into something intensely rewarding.”
Bethany Christian would lose in the regional to Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger a few days later, but their mark in history had already been stamped.
SUSTAINED SUCCESS
Kehr would lead the Bruins’ program to three more sectional championships in his tenure: 2000, 2001 and 2005. The latter of those three years also included a regional title as well.
“The biggest challenge I would say was developing a tradition and developing our identity,” Kehr said. “With the freshmen that came in for the 1998 season, we had a lot of players that has played for the Goshen Stars. Obviously, we have to give props to the Goshen Stars coaches for developing those players. We had seven or eight freshmen that year that had played for the Stars, so that’s part of what made us great.”
While more success followed the 1997 team, it will always be that group that will be known as the first girls soccer sectional champions in school history. Doing it in a one-class system, too, amplifies the accomplishment even more.
“I’m proud of the fact that we were competitive and we came to play,” Kehr said. “I think we kept things in pretty good perspective. We had some great kids.”