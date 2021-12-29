The 2021 calendar year was a successful one for our area sports teams and athletes. Champions were crowned and plenty of teams achieved heights that hadn’t been reached since the start of the millennium.
There were 10 accomplishments that stood above the rest, however. Here are the top 10 local sports stories from The Goshen News coverage area of the 2021 calendar year, as chosen by The Goshen News sports staff.
1. Middlebury native Sam Grewe wins a Paralympic gold medal (Aug. 31) — The top local story of the year happened 7,000 miles away from Michiana. That’s because Middlebury native Sam Grewe accomplished something few athletes do: win a gold medal. Grewe won a Paralympic gold medal in the T63 high jump event during the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics, which had been delayed to this summer due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Grewe won the event in about the most dramatic way possible, as he cleared the 1.88-meter bar on his final jump to win gold. Had Grewe missed the jump, he would’ve settled for the silver medal based on a tiebreaker in the event. The successful jump capped off a six-year stretch where Grewe won three world championships, a silver medal in the 2016 Paralympics and gold at the 2020 Games. Grewe has stated that he will compete in the 2024 Paralympics in Paris in an attempt to repeat his gold medal performance.
2. Westview boys soccer wins the Class 1A state championship (Oct. 29) — One of the more improbable runs to a state championship happened in Topeka this fall, as the Westview boys soccer team turned an 11-5 regular season into an upset-filled postseason run to a Class 1A state championship. They won four of their six postseason games in dramatic fashion, scoring a late goal to beat Bethany Christian in the sectional final, beating No. 10 Illiana Christian in penalty kicks in the regional title game after trailing 3-1 with 10 minutes to go and then another final-minute goal to knock off No. 1 Park Tudor for the semistate crown. The ultimate comeback came in the state championship game itself, however, as senior Jadon Yoder scored a goal with 1:37 left in regulation to tie the game with No. 3 Providence, sending it to overtime. Then, in the first overtime session, junior Mohamad Aamer scored to put his team ahead. Another OT goal from sophomore Teague Misner put the finishing touches on a 4-2 win and a state championship.
3. Northridge football advances to the Class 4A state championship game (Nov. 27) — Much like the Westview boys soccer team, the Northridge football team made a postseason run that few people saw coming. After a regular season filled with injuries and a tough schedule, the Raiders entered the Class 4A tournament with a 5-4 record. The team’s “Why Not Us” mentality — started by first-year head coach Chad Eppley — allowed them to never give up on themselves, though, and that led them all the way to Lucas Oil Stadium for the Class 4A title game. They started their postseason run with a road victory over NorthWood. They then beat Columbia City in the sectional semifinal before picking up their biggest win of the season, upsetting previously-unbeaten No. 2 Leo, 27-26 (OT) in a Sectional 19 championship game thriller in Middlebury. A regional title victory over Mississinewa came next, setting up a semistate clash with New Prairie on the road. With their season on the line, junior quarterback Tagg Gott connected with junior wide receiver Jethro Hochstetler on a 78-yard touchdown pass with 1:31 to go in the game, giving the Raiders a 20-14 win and sending them to the program’s first state title game. Although Northridge would fall to Mount Vernon (Fortville) in the final game of the season, it was still a playoff run nobody in Middlebury will soon forget.
4. NorthWood senior Cybil Stillson breaks a state record, shooting a 62 in the regional (Sept. 24) — Cybil Stillson was already one of the best female golfers in area history. She then cemented her legacy as one of the best players in the state by shooting herself into the record books during the East Noble regional at Noble Hawk Golf Links in Kendallville. The left-handed senior shot an astounding 62, which set the record for the lowest score of any player in an IHSAA state tournament series ever. The previous record was a 64 by Zionsville’s Annabelle Pancake. Stillson had nine birdies and one bogey in the round to win medalist honors at the event.
5. Wawasee senior Jace Alexander finishes fourth at the state wrestling meet (Feb. 19-20) — The highlight of the wrestling season came from Wawasee’s Jace Alexander, who finished fourth at the state meet in the 138-pound weight class — although it could’ve been better. Alexander won his first-round match on the first day of state, but was injured in the process. He gutted out his second-round match to start the second day of state, but the injuries proved to be too much at that point. He was pinned in his semifinal match, then had to forfeit due to injury in the third-place match. Alexander still had a fantastic season, going 26-3 overall.
6. Fairfield softball reaches the Class 2A semistate championship game (June 5) — Maybe the biggest surprise of the spring sports season was the success the Fairfield softball team found, going 26-5 overall and making it to the Class 2A semistate championship game. They won the Northeast Corner Conference regular season title before beating Central Noble and Westview to win sectional hardware. A 10-0 win over South Adams followed in the one-game regional, sending them to the two-game semistate. They scored four runs in the bottom of the sixth to beat Western Boone, 7-3, in the semistate semifinal before running into Pioneer in the championship game, losing 7-0. Although they fell short of the state title game, it was still an incredibly successful season for coach John Skibbe and the Falcons.
7. Wawasee baseball wins its first sectional championship since 1997 (May 31) — The Warriors won championship hardware for the first time in 24 seasons by beating their Northern Lakes Conference rival, NorthWood, 3-2 to win a Class 3A, Sectional 21 championship. Wawasee jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the game, then held off the Panthers’ comeback attempt behind solid defense and the pitching of junior Grant Brooks. The Warriors finished the season with an 18-13 record after a regional semifinal loss to Norwell in their next contest.
8. Lakeland girls basketball makes its first ever regional championship game (Feb. 13) — Although the Lakeland girls basketball program had won three sectional championships in its history, they had never won a postseason game beyond that. That changed this past winter when the Lakers won a loaded Class 3A, Sectional 20 tournament, then won a regional semifinal game over Griffith to advance to the regional final. While Lakeland lost to a loaded South Bend Washington team in the championship game, they gave the Panthers a close game throughout. Players like seniors Bailey Hartsough and Madison Keil and sophomores Peyton Hartsough, Faith Riehl and Alivia Rasler were the catalysts of a 21-8 season for the Lakers, the most wins in a season in program history.
9. Northridge’s Jack Moore earns all-state honors in track and cross country (June 4; Oct. 30) — Northridge Jack Moore burst onto the running scene in the calendar year 2021, earning all-state honors in track as a junior in the spring and then in cross country as a senior in the fall. It started with track, as he finished sixth at the state meet in the 3,200-meter run. He broke a Goshen sectional record as well, running the 3,200 in 9:18.08 to break the 44-year record of GHS alum Maurie Kline. Moore then followed up a strong track season by finishing eighth at the state cross country meet, picking up individual sectional and regional titles along the way. He set a program record during the regular season, too, going 15:23 during a race at Warsaw. Overall, it was an incredibly successful year for the Northridge standout.
10. NorthWood boys basketball makes a regional final appearance (March 13) — An up-and-down regular season for the NorthWood boys basketball team left them uncertain what their postseason would end up looking like. They won two close games over Wawasee and West Noble to win the Class 3A, Sectional 21 title, sending them to the New Castle regional. They beat the host Trojans in the semifinal game, setting up a matchup with Leo in that night’s championship game. NorthWood rallied from an early deficit against the Lions, but ran out of time, losing 47-46 to No. 4 Leo. The Panthers season ended with a 16-9 overall record.
Honorable mentions (chronological order): Goshen senior Reece Fisher and Fairfield sophomore Alec Hershberger throw a combined no-hitter (March 29); Goshen’s Drew Hogan earns all-state honors in both track and cross country (June 4; Oct. 30); Goshen senior Brynn Shoup-Hill earns an Indiana All-Star team selection in girls basketball (June 12); Westview boys tennis advances to the state tournament for the second time in three seasons (Oct. 15).
