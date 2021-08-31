MIDDLEBURY — At 7:39 a.m., Julie Bontrager’s living room was silent.

At 7:40 a.m., there was screaming. There was jumping. There were tears.

That’s because Sam Grewe had done it. After three world championships and a silver medal at the last Paralympics, Grewe had finally achieved the one accomplishment that had eluded him: a gold medal in the Paralympics. The Middlebury native cleared the 1.88-meter bar on his final attempt in the T63 high jump competition to win gold at the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics Tuesday.

More than 6,000 miles away from where Sam was, Grewe’s parents, grandparents, uncle and aunt hugged, clapped, cried and celebrated the culmination of a near-decade journey for Sam and their family.

“That’s our golden boy,” Bontrager, one of Sam’s grandmothers, said.

It was an emotional rollercoaster for the Grewe family Tuesday morning, but it was a ride worth taking.

“LEVEL EIGHT”

Sam’s parents, Randy and Michelle, arrived at Julie’s home around 6 a.m. Sam was scheduled to start competing at 6:25 a.m. EST (7:25 p.m. in Tokyo). Also in the house was Julie’s husband of 57 years, Jerry, Randy’s mother, Arlene Julien, Arlene’s friend, John Moore, Michelle’s sister, Melissa Troyer, Melissa’s husband, Rich, and Julie and Jerry’s dog, Winston.

There are a limited number of cameras set up in The National Stadium in Tokyo, meaning that when the high jump event began, it wasn’t being shown on any livestream or television channel. Instead, the Grewe family was left to watch the women’s long jump until that event ended.

Michelle and Randy kept trying to find a camera feed that was solely on the high jump, but didn’t have any success. They were left to refresh their phones every five seconds and read the live results to everyone.

“Level eight,” Randy said when asked what his frustration level was in that moment.

The living room was set up with three devices: a laptop that plugged into the TV, providing the main feed to the event. There was also an iPad set up as well, which was being used by NBC to film the reactions of the family as they watched Sam compete. The iPad feed was nearly a minute ahead of the TV, meaning that the Grewe family watched the majority of Sam’s jumps on the much smaller tablet.

The women’s long jump event concluded around 7 a.m. Instead of going straight to the high jump competition, the camera stayed on an empty long jump pit for nearly a minute.

“This could be the least interesting thing that they could show right now,” Randy said.

Finally, the high jumpers were shown on television. Michelle was the most visibly nervous of the group, and anytime Sam was close to competing, she needed silence.

“Fly on the wall,” she would say in order for everyone to stay quiet.

Sam cleared 1.77, 1.80 and 1.83 meters without missing, guaranteeing him a spot on the medal podium. Michelle and Melissa stood up and did a little dance to celebrate. With each successful jump, the cheers were louder and louder in the Bontrager household. There was also more and more tension, as each jump meant he was closer to winning a gold medal.

“YOUR GRANDSON GOT GOLD”

At 7:26 a.m., the bar was raised to 1.86 meters. It was down to three competitors: Sam, and two from India: Mariyappan Thangavelu, who won the gold medal in the 2016 Paralympics, and Sharad Kumar. Each athlete gets three attempts to clear the bar.

All three missed on their first attempt.

“He doesn’t like to be beat,” Michelle said.

All three missed again on their second attempts.

“Third times the charm, Sam. Third times the charm,” Julie said.

Kumar missed on his third attempt, so he was out. Thangavelu made it over, though, advancing him to the next round. If Sam missed, he would have had to settle for silver again.

The tension in the living room was palpable.

Right as it seemed Sam was going to go jump, there was a delay as another country’s national anthem was played during a medal ceremony. It was unclear which nation’s anthem was playing, as the TV was on mute.

After a small delay, Sam had one more chance to keep his Paralympic dream alive. At 7:30 a.m., Sam took off, bent over the bar and cleared it. He had guaranteed himself a silver medal.

The living room erupts.

“No more two strikes, please,” Randy said.

His son didn’t listen.

The bar was moved up to 1.88 meters. Once again, both Sam and Thangavelu missed on their first two attempts.

“He’s got the height,” Rich said. “It’s the butt. He needs to butt tuck.”

Thangavelu then goes for his third jump and hits the bar. He’s out.

Everything Sam had been building toward had come down to this: clear the bar, and win a gold medal. Don’t clear it, and settle for silver once again. By rule, Thangavelu would’ve won the gold because he had fewer misses than Sam.

The family turned their attention to the iPad since it was a minute ahead of the TV. Five years ago, Randy and Michelle were able to be in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil to watch their son compete in the Paralympics live. Now, COVID-19 forced them to watch the culmination of Sam’s life on a 10-inch screen.

“Do it, do it, do it, do it, do it, do it, do it, do it, do it,” Michelle said during Sam’s run to the bar, each subsequent “do it” being louder than the previous one.

1:07 Sam Grewe family reactions to 1.86m and 1.88m jumps Middlebury native Sam Grewe won a gold medal at the Tokyo Paralympics Tuesday, giving his family plenty to celebrate.

This time, son listens. He does it.

Pandemonium ensues.

“Yes! Yes! Yes! Yes! Yes! Yes!” Randy exclaimed several times.

After more than 30 seconds of screaming, the family turns their attention to the TV to watch Sam win gold on the big screen.

“Oh, I hope he makes it,” Rich joked.

The family reacts almost as loudly the second time watching Sam slip over the bar as they did the first time. Michelle fell to the ground, overwhelmed by the moment. Rich simply had his hands over his face, fighting back as many tears as possible.

Michelle called Sam’s girlfriend, Mady, who’s enrolled at the University of Michigan’s medical school, along with Sam.

“Oh my God, I can’t believe he won,” Mady said, also fighting back some tears.

The emotions in the room didn’t die down, even minutes after Sam’s victorious leap.

“For me, it’s just a huge, huge weight off of my chest,” Michelle said.

“I just can’t forget where were we 10 years ago,” Rich added. In 2012, osteosarcoma, a form of bone cancer, forced Sam to decide whether to amputate his leg or not. He chose to do so because it gave him a better chance at playing sports in the future.

Sam tries to jump 1.91 meters, which would tie his personal best. The downpour that consumed Tokyo all night prevented him from making that height, but that didn’t change what he had done. He was a gold medalist, personal record or not.

“Your grandson is a gold medalist,” Michelle told her father, Jerry, who sat in his recliner chair and didn’t say much throughout the duration of the morning. He didn’t have to speak, though. The emotions on his face did enough talking.

“I’M REALLY WET”

After the event ended, an NBC executive spoke through the iPad to the family. He said they were bringing Sam over to do a live interview, and that the family would be able to talk to him through the iPad. All eight people gathered near the screen so Sam could see them.

The person doing the interview said the Grewe family is in Cleveland.

“Middlebury,” Michelle said.

You can hear Sam chuckle a little when he sees his family for the first time. The assembled people give a huge ovation.

“I wish you guys could be here,” Sam said. “What an electric atmosphere this was, wow. I’m so happy to see your guys’ faces. Can’t wait to be home.”

“Love you!” Michelle responded.

“I love each and every one of you,” Sam replied.

Michelle then was able to ask Sam a question.

“What are you thinking right now,” she asked.

“I’m really wet,” Sam said. “The clothes I have on me have been soaked with water. I’m ready for a shower. I’m ready to eat the cheat meals. I’m ready to get home. … Med school doesn’t allow for much relaxing, but at least I won’t be jumping for a little bit.”

Michelle then mentioned how there was a lot of stress involved in watching him compete.

“Sorry, really put you through a lot right there,” Sam said.

“That was way too much stress. Way too many strikes there,” Randy replied.

“You’re telling me,” Sam quipped back.

They all express their love to each other and the call ends. The interview continues on-site, with the reporter asking Sam about how cool it was to be able to talk to his family.

“Man, I appreciate you guys putting that together; that means so much,” Sam said. “Obviously, it’s a bummer not having them here. This is something we look forward to for so many years, since Rio. To have them [there] in Rio, it made it all that more special, you know? To have that support system right there; you know, feet away in the stands. So, it was definitely missing here. Team USA did an excellent job of coming out and supporting, but you can’t replicate family. So, that was really special.”

The interview ended and everyone filtered back to their original places in the room. The clock hit 8 a.m., as indicated by the grandfather clock making eight chimes. It was time to go to work for most in the room, with Rich and Melissa heading out first. Randy and Michelle got ready to go too, as well as Arlene and John.

The full group only spent about two hours together Tuesday morning, but they created memories that will last a lifetime.