Here is a look at the area sectional scoreboard from Friday, Oct. 22, and the semifinal matchups that are set for next Friday from it.
CLASS 5A, SECTIONAL 10
South Bend Adams 35, Goshen 14
Concord 38, LaPorte 13
- Next week: Mishawaka @ Concord, 7:00pm; Michigan City @ South Bend Adams, 7:30pm
CLASS 4A, SECTIONAL 19
DeKalb 42, Wawasee 14
Leo 32, East Noble 29
Northridge 28, NorthWood 7
Columbia City 48, Angola 12
- Next week: Columbia City @ Northridge, 7:00pm; DeKalb @ Leo, 7:00pm
CLASS 3A, SECTIONAL 26
John Glenn 41, Lakeland 13
Jimtown 31, West Noble 21
Mishawaka Marian 49, South Bend Washington 14
Tippecanoe Valley 22, Garrett 8
- Next week: John Glenn @ Jimtown, 7:00pm; Mishawaka Marian @ Tippecanoe Valley, 7:00pm
CLASS 2A, SECTIONAL 35
Eastside 49, Bluffton 6
Central Noble 49, Whitko 0
Fort Wayne Bishop Luers 46, Fairfield 8
Prairie Heights 40, Woodlan 27
- Next week: Eastside @ Central Noble, 7:00pm; Luers @ Prairie Heights, 7:00pm
