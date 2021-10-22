Sports Prep Roundup graphic

Here is a look at the area sectional scoreboard from Friday, Oct. 22, and the semifinal matchups that are set for next Friday from it.

CLASS 5A, SECTIONAL 10

South Bend Adams 35, Goshen 14

Concord 38, LaPorte 13

  • Next week: Mishawaka @ Concord, 7:00pm; Michigan City @ South Bend Adams, 7:30pm

CLASS 4A, SECTIONAL 19

DeKalb 42, Wawasee 14

Leo 32, East Noble 29

Northridge 28, NorthWood 7

Columbia City 48, Angola 12

  • Next week: Columbia City @ Northridge, 7:00pm; DeKalb @ Leo, 7:00pm

CLASS 3A, SECTIONAL 26

John Glenn 41, Lakeland 13

Jimtown 31, West Noble 21

Mishawaka Marian 49, South Bend Washington 14

Tippecanoe Valley 22, Garrett 8

  • Next week: John Glenn @ Jimtown, 7:00pm; Mishawaka Marian @ Tippecanoe Valley, 7:00pm

CLASS 2A, SECTIONAL 35

Eastside 49, Bluffton 6

Central Noble 49, Whitko 0

Fort Wayne Bishop Luers 46, Fairfield 8

Prairie Heights 40, Woodlan 27

  • Next week: Eastside @ Central Noble, 7:00pm; Luers @ Prairie Heights, 7:00pm

