GOSHEN — A strong, confident leader. A leader with the skills to bring teammates together for the benefit of the team.
Those were a couple of the phrases used to describe Goshen College graduate Katie Sowers as she embarks on a history-making event.
Sunday, Sowers will become the first-ever female coach in the Super Bowl when she takes the field as an offensive assistant for the San Francisco 49ers.
The 49ers square off with the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV for the NFL championship in Miami.
Sowers is in her third season on the team’s coaching staff.
“What Katie is doing doesn’t surprise me. She was a strong, confident leader, who can deal with athletes. She explained things the right way and was never negative or bossy,” Lindsay (Gangloff) Kauffman said. “She never came down on the team. Instead she showed a sincere concern for the team.”
Kauffman, a Fairfield High School graduate, was a basketball teammate of Sowers at GC.
The two had something in common that helped build a friendship, both on and off the court. They were both transfer students, with Kauffman coming from Manchester University and Sowers from Hesston College.
“We only played together for a year, but she was a great person and a great teammate,” Kauffman said.
Another one of Sowers’ GC teammates was Goshen High School graduate Erica (Emanuel) Yoder.
“Two things I remember about Katie was how hard she worked and what a leader she was,” Yoder said. “When she arrived at Goshen College she could see there were some divisions on the team. She worked hard at bringing the team together. When we did things as a team she made sure everyone was included. She made sure that all invitations were group ones that included everyone on the team.
“Katie was uplifting and positive. I enjoyed having her on the team.”
Yoder and Sowers were not only teammates on the basketball court, but also for one season in track and field.
“As a senior, Katie decided to go out for track,” Yoder said. “She ended up throwing the javelin. She had never competed in the event before, but ended up going to nationals. That effort showed what kind of an athlete she was. Here she was in her first year, competing at nationals with competitors that had been in the sport for years.”
Kauffman also knew of Sowers’ love for football.
“I remember her saying football was her No. 1 sport. She really liked the sport,” Kauffman said. “Katie wrote a letter or a paper about how she wanted to be a football player.”
Sowers realized her goal while completing her studies at GC playing for the West Michigan Mayhem and the Kansas City Titans in the Women’s Football Alliance. Sowers was a member of the United States women’s national football team that won the 2013 International Federation of American Football (IFAF) Women’s World Championship.
Sowers began her NFL coaching career as a wide receiver’s intern for the Atlanta Falcons.
Yoder doesn’t find it strange that Sowers ended up with a career in football coming from Goshen College.
“People have a misconception about Goshen College. It is a school associated with the Mennonite Church but not everyone who goes there is Mennonite. I am not Mennonite, but I was accepted there,” Yoder said. “Just because the school doesn’t have a football team doesn’t mean there are no physical sports. Go watch a GC women’s soccer contest or a women’s basketball game some time.”
Kauffman feels Sowers is in an important position, one that takes a special type of woman to handle.
“Katie is cool and calming. She does not speak with emotion, but in a way people feel she knows what she is talking about,” Kauffman said. “Men tend to listen more to how something is said. The fact she is a coach for the 49ers shows that women are not as far away from being equal as some think.
“It’s going to be so cool Sunday watching the Super Bowl and thinking I played basketball with you.”
