...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT WEDNESDAY NIGHT... Air Quality Action Days have been declared by the Indiana Department of Environmental Management for all of northern Indiana for June 27 and June 28 and is in effect until midnight EDT /11 PM CDT/ Wednesday night. Levels of fine particles are expected to be in the Red or Unhealthy range. Smoke originating from wildfires in Canada is currently impacting the region, and these impacts will continue into Wednesday June 28th. The air quality index is expected to be in the Unhealthy level through Wednesday June 28th. Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults, should limit prolonged or heavy exertion. Reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air pollution, such as outdoor burning. Reduce vehicle trips and vehicle idling as much as possible. && For additional information, please visit the IDEM SMOG Watch web; site at https://apps.idem.in.gov/smogwatch/ or the EPA AIRNOW web; site at www.airnow.gov and click on Indiana.