GOSHEN — On the outside, Mariah Stoltzfus looks like an ordinary high school kid.
On the inside, though, her body is all turned around. Literally.
The Bethany Christian senior-to-be has situs inversus, which causes all of the organs in the top half of her body to be flipped. For example, while most people’s heart is on the left side of their body, Stoltzfus’s is on the right. The front chamber of the heart is also facing toward her back instead of her chest.
Her irregular setup doesn’t help with the other disease she has as well: primary ciliary dyskinesia, or PCD.
Since she was three years old, Stoltzfus has been diagnosed with PCD, which affects the cilia in your body. Normal cilia helps break down mucus in one’s body. With Stoltzfus, though, her cilia are structured differently. Some of her cilia doesn’t work at all, while other parts move either backwards or randomly through her body, not helping break down the mucus in her system.
“They originally thought she had cystic fibrosis, so we went through all of the testing of that, which is a much more common respiratory disease,” Liza Stoltzfus, Mariah’s mother, explained. “We were local with all of that testing, but all of that testing came back negative. That’s why, when she was about three years old, they sent her down to (Riley Hospital of Children in Indianapolis) because nobody around here could quite figure out what it was. Then, at Riley, they diagnosed her with the PCD.”
You wouldn’t tell anything was wrong with the youngest Stoltzfus by watching her play sports.
A standout for Bethany Christian in both soccer and basketball, she was the starting point guard for a Bruins’ basketball team that reached the Class 1A state title game in February. She’s also been an integral part of the girls soccer team that has won sectionals in 2020 and 2022 during her time at the school.
Mariah rarely leaves the field or court as well, giving it her all to help her team win.
“I do know that I do get tired quicker and I experience fatigue a lot sooner than others, but you just kind of learn to push through that and you learn breathing techniques to get your breath back faster,” Mariah said. “I think it definitely does affect me, but I’ve gotten so used to it that I don’t really notice it anymore.”
While mom doesn’t get overly nervous about her daughter’s health while she’s competing, she is conscious of seeing how she’s breathing.
“Someone who has asthma: if they’re struggling to breathe, they have to stop,” Liza said. “In her case, the exercise is really good. One of the best things she can do to breathe better is to keep going if she can because it will eventually work itself out. I worry about her being uncomfortable, but I don’t really worry about it in terms of her having to stop playing.”
Bethany Christian girls basketball coach Krysten Parson couldn’t hold back her praise for the way Mariah performs, despite all the issues going on inside her body.
“People just think she’s a good basketball player, but she’s a good basketball player in spite of all of those obstacles she’s had to overcome,” Parson said. “I think that’s the coolest thing about her. I love that she’s a great basketball player, but she doesn’t make excuses, she doesn’t like to miss things. For someone that’s had that stacked against her for her whole life and is still able to overcome those things and be as good as she is, it’s quite remarkable.”
Mariah does daily treatment for her PCD, but that doesn’t mean flare-ups can’t happen.
A recent one sent the Bruin star athlete to the hospital for more than a week.
While visiting family in Ohio over Memorial Day weekend, Mariah started developing a fever and chills. Her chest was feeling fine, though, so she just took some medicine to treat the fever. She was able to feel better after that, and the family returned home to the area that Monday.
When she got home, Mariah decided to ramp up some of her daily treatments for PCD. It wouldn’t take long, though, for the pain to intensify.
By 3 a.m. Tuesday, Mariah was awake, trying to do everything she could to decrease the pain that she was feeling.
“It kind of felt like someone took a bat and swung it right at my chest,” Mariah said.
With nothing working, Liza took Mariah to the emergency room in Goshen. It was there where the doctors diagnosed Mariah with pneumonia in her lungs.
After contacting her doctors at Riley Hospital, Mariah was prescribed a medicine to help her fight off the pneumonia. While the medicine worked some, it wasn’t doing enough to help her get over the sickness. A few days later, it was recommended that Mariah spend time at Riley’s.
She was scheduled to be there for 10 days. It would only take her eight, however, to get the treatment she needed to allow her to get home.
“As we stayed, the medicine started to really work and I got better,” Mariah said.
Mariah returned home June 12. This meant she had limited time with the Bethany girls basketball team during their summer practices and camps that they compete in throughout the month. She was only able to make it back for the final three days of the summer camp, then competed with her team at a tournament down in Vincennes, which is in the southwest corner of the state.
The Bruins played in 12 games across the multiple days of the tournament. Mariah could only play in five, though, before her body gave way.
“When you’re laid up in a hospital bed for eight days, your muscles kind of deteriorate fast,” Mariah said. “So, it’s not just about getting your lungs back into shape, but you have to get your muscles back in shape, too. Starting to get back into that was challenging because my legs were just hurt all the time. My calves weren’t used to actually running; I was only able to walk once a day out of my hospital room.”
Parson noted that not having her starting point guard on the court for most of the summer was a bummer, but it also wasn’t the end of the world.
“The reality for her, and I think for mostly everybody: summer ball is important, but it’s not that important,” Parson said. “Nobody cares about your record. It’s just a good time to kind of gauge who’s going to contribute for you, getting the team dynamics together and start kind of preparing for your next season. … You always know what you’re going to get with Mariah, but some of those other girls really haven’t gotten to play with her. So, that’s kind of the piece we missed a little bit this summer.”
This week is a dead period for Bethany Christian athletics, meaning no practices can take place. This is giving Mariah time to build her strength back up as she prepares for a busy July with her travel league team. She hopes to have a strong finish to her summer, which will in turn help her with her college recruiting.
“Although it stinks that it happened, if I was going to get pneumonia and stay in the hospital, it came at the perfect time,” Mariah said. “I’m not in school and I don’t have to travel. I just had a little bit of school ball, which I don’t really get recruited in. It’s more with travel ball in July, that’s more the heart of your recruitment.”