JOHNSTOWN, N.Y. – Ali Proctor, daughter of former Fairfield girl’s basketball head coach Steve Proctor who also taught history at the school, announced Wednesday that her father had passed away from a motorcycle crash on his way back from New Hampshire.
The crash happened Tuesday morning at state highway 67 in Johnstown, N.Y. in Fulton County. Officials indicated that Proctor’s motorcycle skidded into another lane where he connected with a truck near the Fulton County Sanitary Landfill. Steve later passed away at Nathan Littauer Hospital in New York. He was 59.
Responses were quick to fly in from people who knew Proctor from one of his multitude of journeys. Some were taught by the history teacher in school, others played for his successful Fairfield Falcons teams during his illustrious eight-year tenure as head coach. Friends, family and co-workers who knew him filled the comments about his “great storytelling ability” among other things.
A look through Proctor’s Facebook profile displays the love for his grandson. He was an extremely invested grandfather who enjoyed the trips up to New Hampshire to see his daughter Ali and her son.
“They were two peas in a pod when he was out here visiting,” Ali said. “They were constantly laughing. All the times that he was out here he was with my son playing and engaging with him.”
“He sent videos of happy birthday songs where he would sing and play the guitar,” Ali added about her father who became a self-taught guitarist while also singing for the band ‘RLS (Restless Leg Syndrome)’. “He had a little guitar for him for when he got older. He was just as involved as he could be.”
Many in the community remembered his time on the sideline as Fairfield’s girl’s basketball head coach. Winning back-to-back NECC titles in 2010 and 2011, and winning sectionals in 2009 and 2011, Proctor resurrected the Falcons program and made them a regular power in the NECC and in the state.
After the 2008-09 season, Proctor was appropriately named one of Indiana Basketball Coaches Association Coaches of the Year for District 1.
Thanks to his guidance, the Falcons were 129-53 during his lengthy career.
Proctor’s assistant coach, Brodie Garber, took over the program after his exit and continued the success Proctor created. Garber, who resigned as Falcons head coach last year, released a statement on X: “Saddened at the passing of my friend. Steve loved basketball, but loved his players more. He changed the trajectory of girl’s basketball at Fairfield. They don’t make ‘em like they used to anymore.”
Playing for Proctor from 2006-10, former Fairfield Falcon Brooke Breese saw all the sides of him.
“He really poured his all into the program,” Breese said. “Every part of him was dedicated to the game of basketball. He held us to a standard that felt impossible, but he fully believed we were capable.”
“Coach was such an emotional guy. He’d go through every emotion under the sun if you’d miss a layup. He cared about us and wanted to make the community proud. It was his mission day in and day out.”
Breese graduated and attended Indiana University to continue her studies. She remembers returning home during breaks and would often return to help out Proctor at practices.
Breese also described how Proctor’s contributions to her tuition helped keep her enrolled in Bloomington.
“He did not want any recognition for it because he always told us that a good deed is better kept to yourself,” Breese said. “Taking recognition for a good deed takes away from it.”
The success on the court was undeniable under Proctor, but he always made sure to center in on what really mattered.
“At the beginning of every season he would give every player a laminated picture of a wolf with the motivational story ‘The Tale of Two Wolves’ and he’d always reference it,” Breese said about the tale which is often traced back to the Cherokee and Lenape people and describes the challenge between feeding the wolf focused on evil feelings like anger, envy and jealousy or feeding the wolf focused on joy, peace and love.
“He lived by it and encouraged us too as well. It speaks to how much he cared about who we were as people, not just players.”
Outside of the gym, Proctor enjoyed riding his motorcycle and traveling. Ali remembers a time where they drove to Yellowstone on his motorcycle and on a path she noticed a rattlesnake causing her to yell out for her father to kill it.
“He was always this big person for me where I could just say that,” Ali said.
Proctor enjoyed seeing new places and taking a drive to find them. Those drives led to several fun stories to anybody who’d give him the time.
“He traveled so much that he had so many experiences and so many things to share,” Ali said. “He had crazy stories and so much flair and a sense of humor that he turned those stories into true entertainment for people.”
Expecting to retire in October, Proctor was set on taking more adventures, spending more time with his family and friends while keeping up his hobby of playing guitar. Yet his time was cut short before he could embark on the next stage of his life.
“He was a kind person and very funny,” Ali said. “He wanted to make peoples lives better. If he could, he tried and that was the biggest thing is that he wanted to be able to be there and help people that he could.”