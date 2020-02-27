INDIANAPOLIS — NorthWood (27-3) is one win away from its first girls basketball state championship since 1999. Salem (25-3) is one win away from their first state championship ever. The Panthers are ranked No. 2 in the latest Sagarin rankings; the Lions No. 1. NorthWood’s average margin of victory is 14.17 points; Salem’s is 16.46.
If the numbers are indicative of anything, it should be a close game in the Class 3A championship game Saturday at 6 p.m. at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
The game can be seen locally on WHME TV-46.
Salem features one of the most-balanced offenses in the state. They have four players who average at least 9.9 ppg: junior guard Karly Sweeny (12.0), sophomore guard Natalie Noel (10-2), sophomore forward Abigail Ratts (9.9) and senior guard Hope Tomlinson (9.9).
“We’re tough to scout,” Salem coach Jerry Hickey said. “We’re tough to prepare for because you never know on any given night. We’ve had four kids with 20-plus point games multiple times this year.”
On top of that, the Lions feature a 6-2 senior center in Lettie Nice. Although she only averages 4.9 ppg, she leads the team with a 7.1 average. Nice shoots 56 percent from the field as well, so when she does shoot, her shots usually go in.
Guarding Nice will be a defensive challenge for NorthWood’s two senior forwards, the 6-1 Maddy Payne and the 6-0 Kate Rulli.
“Maddy and Kate have done a good job inside of both of them staying out of foul trouble,” NorthWood coach Adam Yoder said. “Now, one of them will get into foul trouble Saturday; I guarantee you that. I don’t know which one, but they seem to both not be in foul trouble on the same night, which is a good thing for us.”
UNDER THE BUCKET
Payne and Rulli have gone up against another 6-footer this postseason in Mishawaka Marian senior Christina Himelick. In the regional semifinal against the Knights, the Panthers held Himelick to just five points and eight rebounds.
Last week in the semistate game against Benton Central, NorthWood used their height advantage to score in the paint against the Bison. Scoring close to the basket will be tougher against the Lions this weekend.
“It doesn’t matter who you come up against: you always have to play your best game,” Payne said. “You have to play as hard as you can, and if you do that, it doesn’t matter how tall they are. As long as you play hard and fight for every rebound, you do what you know how to do, then you’ll be successful.”
While Payne and Rulli will have to defend Nice, the Salem senior will also have to try and slow down the NorthWood seniors. Payne and Rulli both average 12.8 points-per-game this season, making them the two highest-scoring players on the court Saturday night.
Hickey said Nice enjoys rising to the challenge against playing taller players.
“She kind of relishes it, I think,” Hickey said. “We played against New Albany two years ago when the Kelsy Taylor kid, who’s playing in college, was having such a great year, and Lettie held her to two points. I think she enjoys some height and some girls that want to be on the block.”
While a lot of attention will be paid to the three big players on the court Saturday, it’s the guard play of Salem that may be the X-factor. Three of their top four leading scorers are guards and they shoot 33 percent from 3-point range as a team, compared to 28 percent for NorthWood.
“Sweeny is their leading scorer and kind of makes them ‘go,’ but you can’t leave Tomlinson and Noel and (Callie) Backherms on the arc,” Yoder said. “They’re all confident shooters; they run nice sets for their shooters. It’ll be a challenge.”
NorthWood has been defined by their defense this season, especially in the postseason. The most points they’ve given up in their six playoff games is 39, which was to Marian. Salem has only been held under 39 points one time this season — a 20-16 win over Charlestown on Jan. 23.
Needless to say, something has to give Saturday night.
“Salem is a lot like Marian in the sense of the number of skill players that they have on the floor that score,” Yoder said. “Norwell, similar too, as far as 3A programs. You just can’t take away one person and expect to beat them because everyone else can play 1-on-1 and score. So, it’s going to take a team effort, defensively, from us.”
Hickey knows they have to maximize each possession, as well as create second-chance ones, in order to beat the tough Panther defense.
“We’ll put a premium on crashing the offensive glass,” Hickey said. “They force you to miss a lot of shots, so we’ll hope to get second-chance shots of our own. We think we’ve got better shooters than some of the teams that they’ve played and maybe that’ll open up some things on the inside.”
For NorthWood, its their first trip back to the state championship game since 1999. NorthWood is the more historic program of the two Saturday, but Yoder said that won’t be a factor in the game. For his team, they want to leave their own legacy.
“Our kids weren’t even born — all they’ve done is watch the YouTube videos and that type of thing of (the 1999 team),” Yoder said. “I think it’s more about our kids want to put themselves in that same discussion with the ’99 team.”
NORTHWOOD (27-3) VS. SALEM (25-3) — BY THE NUMBERS
Points scored per game: Salem 57.7; NorthWood 49.1
Points allowed per game: Salem 41.2; NorthWood 34.9
Field goal percentage: Salem 45.8; NorthWood 43.0
Free throw percentage: Salem 65.6; NorthWood 71.0
Rebounds per game: Salem 31.5; NorthWood 36.0
Assists per game: Salem 12.6; NorthWood 10.0
PLAYOFF RUN:
Salem — def. Scottsburg (51-42), Charlestown (42-34) and Silver Creek (54-52) in Charlestown sectional; def. Washington (62-48) and Greensburg (53-52) in Charlestown regional; def. Brownstown Central (57-42) in Jeffersonville semistate
NorthWood — def. Tippecanoe Valley (48-39), West Noble (40-36) and Lakeland (56-34) in Lakeland sectional; def. Mishawaka Marian (44-39) and Knox (43-30) in Jimtown regional; def. Benton Central (36-22) in LaPorte semistate
