INDIANAPOLIS — The state of Indiana is guaranteed a first-time football state champion this weekend when Northridge (10-4) takes on Mount Vernon (Fortville) (13-1) for the Class 4A crown Saturday at 3:30 p.m. at Lucas Oil Stadium, the home to the Indianapolis Colts in the state’s capital.
“I think I speak for all of our players when I saw it’s an amazing feeling,” Northridge coach Chad Eppley said. “It’s amazing for our players, amazing for our community. Really, it just means a lot to us.”
A first-year head coach is also guaranteed a win, as Eppley and Marauders head coach Vince Lidy are both in their inaugural seasons as leading men. It will just be the fifth time ever that a first-year head coach has won a state championship.
“I’m going to be nervous, but we say nervousness is excitement,” said Eppley on what his emotions will be like Saturday. “Probably a little scared, but we also say fear is a liar. So, kind of have those in the back of my head.”
NORTHRIDGE DEFENSE VS. MOUNT VERNON OFFENSE
It should be a strength vs. strength battle when the Marauders high-flying offense takes the field against the Raiders’ stifling defense.
Mount Vernon has the highest scoring offense in the state of Indiana, averaging 48.43 points per game. They are led by a balanced attack that averages 233 yards rushing and 200 yards passing a game.
In the passing game, senior Gehrig Slunaker has been the primary signal called for Mount Vernon this season. He has thrown for 2,793 yards, 31 touchdowns and only three interceptions. Slunaker has three receivers he likes to throw to the most as well: senior Ashden Gentry and juniors Eli Bridenthal and George Burhenn.
Gentry leads the receiving corps with 50 receptions, 1,141 yards and 12 touchdown catches. Bridenthal and Burhenn have put up nearly identical numbers as each other, with Bridenthal having 27 receptions for 546 yards and five touchdowns, while Burhenn is at 26 receptions for 421 yards and four receiving scores.
On the ground, the Marauders are led by Keagan LaBelle. The senior has complied 1,1518 rushing yards on 143 attempts, scoring 24 touchdowns in the process. His counterpart in the backfield, senior Travon Hegler, has been no slouch either, running the ball 80 times for 736 yards and 12 touchdowns.
“They’re pretty fast,” said Eppley of Mount Vernon’s offense. “They like to get outside of you. Not a lot of inside running; a lot of more sweeps and things like that.”
Northridge’s defense has been dominant all postseason, though, holding its opponents to just 15.2 points a contest. They’ve also shut down some high-powered rushing attacks the past three weeks, holding Leo, Mississinewa and New Prairie all below their season averages in rushing yards.
The Raiders have been led on that side of the ball by senior Ridge Howard, who’s 146 tackles this year is a single-season program record. Junior Peyton Shook is also into triple-digit tackles recorded with 100, while junior Tagg Gott is third with 86.
While Mount Vernon is the first team Northridge has played who likes to throw the football for the first time in a month, Eppley actually sees that as an advantage for his team.
“It’s nice because we’re actually playing against a team we match up well against,” Eppley said. “Instead of playing against Division-I linemen, we get speed guys like we have.”
NORTHRIDGE OFFENSE VS. MOUNT VERNON DEFENSE
The Northridge offense went through many changes in the regular season, but has found its footing since Gott has taken over the quarterback position in the last six weeks.
For the season, Gott has 1,018 yards passing and eight touchdowns, including the game-winning 76-yard touchdown pass to junior wide receiver Jethro Hochstetler with 1:31 to beat New Prairie, 20-14, in the semistate game. Gott has also been the leading rusher for the Raiders offense, carrying the ball 230 times for 1,030 yards and 15 touchdowns. Howard is second on the team in rushing with 276 yards and one score.
Hochstetler has been Gott’s go-to target, with the junior leading the way with 39 receptions, 630 yards and six touchdowns. Classmate Kade Sainz leads the team in touchdown receptions with seven to go along with his 25 catches and 468 yards. Senior Clint Walker has also been a favorite target of Gott, hauling in 37 passes for 591 yards and four touchdowns.
“They play a lot of man, so the corners are going to be pressed up on us,” said Hochstetler of the Mount Vernon defensive secondary. “As long as we get good first steps on them, then I think we can get past them.”
Northridge will go up against a Marauders defense that allows only 19 points per game, which is similar to the Raiders’ own defense. LaBelle is the leading tackler for Mount Vernon on the season with 100, while senior defensive tackle Owen Johnson has 13.5 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks to lead the pass rush for the Marauders.
On paper, Northridge will be the underdog when they take the field Saturday. It’s a position the Raiders have been in throughout the playoffs and one that they’ve embraced.
“Being the underdog is fun because you’re trying to prove everybody wrong, and it’s happened the last five games,” Walker said. “So, I think that’s more fun than winning in the end: everybody thinks we’re going to lose, and then we end up on top.”
CLASS 4A FOOTBALL STATE CHAMPIONSHIP - NOTABLES
Who: Northridge (10-4) vs. Mount Vernon (Fortville) (13-1)
When: Saturday, Nov. 27, 3:30 p.m.
Where: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis
How to watch on TV: If you can't make it to Indianapolis, WHME-46 and Bally Sports Indiana will broadcast the game. Check your local listings to find those channels.
KEY STATS
NORTHRIDGE
Offensive points per game: 24.2
Defensive points allowed per game: 19.6
Leading passer: Tagg Gott, junior: 63-of-127 passing, 1,018 pass yards, 8 TDs
Leading rusher: Gott: 230 carries, 1,030 yards, 15 TDs
Leading receiver: Jethro Hochstetler, junior: 39 receptions, 630 yards, 6 TDs
Leading tackler: Ridge Howard, senior: 145 tackles (12.5 for loss)
Leader in sacks: Trent Jensen, senior, 6.5 sacks
Leader in interceptions: Peyton Shook, junior, 3 interceptions
MOUNT VERNON (FORTVILLE)
Offensive points per game: 48.4
Defensive points allowed per game: 19.1
Leading passer: Gehrig Slunaker, senior: 135-of-195 passing, 2,793 yards, 31 TDs
Leading rusher: Kegan LaBelle, senior: 143 carries, 1,518 yards, 24 touchdowns
Leading receiver: Ashden Gentry, senior: 50 receptions, 1,141 yards, 12 TDs
Leading tackler: LaBelle, 100 tackles (9.5 for loss)
Leader in sacks: Owen Johnson, senior, 7.5 sacks
Leader in interceptions: Avery Williams, senior, 2 interceptions
ROAD TO STATE
NORTHRIDGE
Date Opponent Result
8/20 at South Bend Adams 21-0 W
8/27 South Bend St. Joseph 39-14 W
9/3 Wawasee 42-0 W
9/10 at Plymouth 35-0 W
9/17 at Warsaw 3-36 L
9/24 NorthWood 8-42 L
10/1 Goshen 35-10 W
10/8 at Concord 7-40 L
10/15 at Mishawaka 14-58 L
10/22 at NorthWood (sectional) 28-7 W
10/29 Columbia City (sectional) 35-21 W
11/5 Leo (sectional) 27-26 (OT) W
11/12 Mississinewa (regional) 25-7 W
11/19 at New Prairie (semistate) 20-14 W
MOUNT VERNON (FORTVILLE)
Date Opponent Result
8/20 Noblesville 36-57 L
8/27 Franklin 43-25 W
9/4 at Greenfield-Central 42-21 W
9/10 at New Palestine 49-10 W
9/17 Delta 56-31 W
9/24 Pendleton Heights 43-0 W
10/1 at New Castle 46-0 W
10/8 at Shelbyville 49-0 W
10/15 Yorktown 63-13 W
10/22 Pendleton Heights (sectional) 63-28 W
10/29 at Greenfield-Central (sectional) 49-34 W
11/5 Connersville (sectional) 70-0 W
11/12 Indianapolis Roncalli (regional) 27-21 W
11/19 at Evansville Memorial (semistate) 42-28 W
